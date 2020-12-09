Logo
New Fortnite leak reveals original Halo map coming soon

Published: 9/Dec/2020 21:14

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games/Microsoft

According to leaker ‘FNBRUnreleased,’ not only is a Master Chief skin and a Halo-themed LTM coming to Fortnite, but a full replica of a Halo map is coming. That, alongside the aforementioned mode, makes this crossover even more significant than previously thought.

If you were thinking that the upcoming Halo crossover was going to be just the cosmetic items and an LTM, a recent leak suggests that you might be wrong.

According to Twitter user and Fortnite leaker FNBRUnreleased, who previously revealed when the crossover should happen, the upcoming Halo LTM will be played on a replica of the classic Halo 1 map Blood Gulch (also known as Coagulation to Halo 2 fans), which is sure to excite longtime fans of the first-person shooter.

Beyond this juicy piece of information, the leaker also revealed that a M12 Light Reconnaissance Vehicle will be part of the map in some way, shape, or form, but they stressed that this is more than likely a prop and not an actual usable vehicle.

As previously revealed, the map will be joining a Master Chief skin coming to the game, as well as a leaked Halo LTM, which is rumored to be similar to Capture the Flag. All of these seem to be coming with the game’s 15.10 update, although a release date has not yet been announced.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that none of this is confirmed and until you hear it from either Epic Games or Microsoft, take it all with a grain of salt. That being said, while they didn’t corroborate any information, it was shared by another leaker, ‘ShiinaBR,’ granting another level of validity.

All in all, this would be pretty major news for the game. It’s not often that a new map comes to the title and, while it would obviously be a simple replica made inside of Fortnite for the LTM, it would more than likely hit on nostalgia that the developers are no doubt looking for.

Fortnite

Fortnite Gold Bars trick lets players rack up money in no time

Published: 9/Dec/2020 14:23

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite easy gold bars trick
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Season 5 has introduced a new currency called Gold Bars, and one player has found a fast and easy way to get lots more of them.

Aside from The Mandalorian cosmetics and a reimagined map featuring new and returning Points of Interest, one of the biggest additions in Fortnite Season 5 is Gold Bars, an in-game style of money that can be spent on Exotic weapons or hiring NPC bodyguards.

So far, the most obvious way of collecting Gold Bars has been to complete quests and bounties from NPCs on The Island.

You can also find them in hidden stashes around the map, or by taking out other players, who will drop some of their currency when they’re eliminated – if they have any.

Fortnite gold bars
Epic Games
There’s new Quests, Bounties and other things for Tfue to explore.

But a new trick discovered by one inventive Fortnite player – Reddit user no_karma29 – has provided a quick and easy way to rack up Gold Bars without having to complete lengthy missions or search the map for safes and chests.

How to get easy Gold Bars in Fortnite

The method relies on bounties, a new gameplay feature that was introduced for Fortnite Season 5; there are several NPCs located around the map who will offer you Gold Bars in return for taking out a specific player.

Essentially, if you carry a knocked down player – someone who’s run out of health – to any NPC who offers player bounties, it should target the player you brought along with you. As they’re already down, they’ll be easy to finish off, and you’ll get that sweet Gold Bar reward.

Instructions for getting quick Gold Bars in Fortnite:

  1. Make sure you’re near an NPC who offers bounties.
  2. Take out a nearby player, or find a player who’s already been knocked down.
  3. Carry that player to the NPC.
  4. Start a bounty.
  5. Take out the player you carried with you if they’re the target.
  6. Enjoy your Gold Bars!

This method cuts out the most time-consuming part of player bounties – locating the target – so should make the whole process much quicker.

You can watch an example of this trick in action in the video from Reddit below.

Tip for gold, carry any knocked player to any NPC offering player bounties. It’ll target the player you brought, giving very easy bars. from FortNiteBR

Some Fortnite players have questioned whether the trick will work every single time, as the targets for bounties were believed to be chosen at random. However, a number of people responded saying it’s worked for them on multiple occasions.

“I knocked two people outside of an NPC’s house (SW of the Coliseum) and it gave me both of them back to back,” wrote one Reddit user. Another added, “I’ve done at least 15 bounties, some poached some killed. It’s always been [a player] nearby.”

To get all the latest Fortnite Season 5 tips, guides, and leaks make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite page.