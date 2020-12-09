New Fortnite leak reveals original Halo map coming soon

According to leaker ‘FNBRUnreleased,’ not only is a Master Chief skin and a Halo-themed LTM coming to Fortnite, but a full replica of a Halo map is coming. That, alongside the aforementioned mode, makes this crossover even more significant than previously thought.

If you were thinking that the upcoming Halo crossover was going to be just the cosmetic items and an LTM, a recent leak suggests that you might be wrong.

According to Twitter user and Fortnite leaker FNBRUnreleased, who previously revealed when the crossover should happen, the upcoming Halo LTM will be played on a replica of the classic Halo 1 map Blood Gulch (also known as Coagulation to Halo 2 fans), which is sure to excite longtime fans of the first-person shooter.

Beyond this juicy piece of information, the leaker also revealed that a M12 Light Reconnaissance Vehicle will be part of the map in some way, shape, or form, but they stressed that this is more than likely a prop and not an actual usable vehicle.

As previously revealed, the map will be joining a Master Chief skin coming to the game, as well as a leaked Halo LTM, which is rumored to be similar to Capture the Flag. All of these seem to be coming with the game’s 15.10 update, although a release date has not yet been announced.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that none of this is confirmed and until you hear it from either Epic Games or Microsoft, take it all with a grain of salt. That being said, while they didn’t corroborate any information, it was shared by another leaker, ‘ShiinaBR,’ granting another level of validity.

All in all, this would be pretty major news for the game. It’s not often that a new map comes to the title and, while it would obviously be a simple replica made inside of Fortnite for the LTM, it would more than likely hit on nostalgia that the developers are no doubt looking for.