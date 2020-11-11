 How to compete in NickEh30s $10k Fortnite tournament - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

How to compete in NickEh30s $10k Fortnite tournament

Published: 11/Nov/2020 13:45

by Jacob Hale
Fortnite NickEh30 $10k cup
Epic Games

Share

NickEh30

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Nick ‘NickEh30’ Amyoony is hosting a $10,000 Fortnite tournament that anyone can enter. Here are all the details you’ll need to know to sign up and compete.

NickEh30 continues to be one of the biggest names in Fortnite and, while he is a content creator first and foremost, he has his fair share of competitive experience behind him in Epic Games’ battle royale.

For that reason, he’s wanting to bring his fans the opportunity to make some money in Fortnite in a new tournament at the end of November, called the Nick Eh 30 Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know.

nickeh30 fortnite llama
Instagram: nickeh30
Despite the popularity of newer games such as Warzone and Among Us, NickEh30 has stuck to Fortnite since he gained so much popularity on it.

Nick Eh 30 Cup Schedule

The Nick Eh 30 Cup takes place on Sunday, November 22 and will last into Monday, November 23 depending on your region. It kicks off at 3pm EST (12pm PST/8pm GMT) on November 22 and lasts until 10pm EST (7pm PST/3am GMT).

With just a one-day commitment, you’ll want to make sure your calendar is clear so you can take part and try to take home the lion’s share of the $10,000 prize!

How to compete in the $10k Nick Eh 30 Cup

If you want to compete in the Solos competition, registering couldn’t be simpler. Following the steps on the tournament’s official page, here’s what you’ve got to do:

  1. Head to the page for the Nick Eh 30 Cup.
  2. Check that you’re eligible to compete (hint: if you have a Fortnite account on any platform, you are).
  3. Sign in to your Epic Games account.
  4. Click ‘Register’.
  5. You should now be registered for the tournament.

Format & Scoring

The format is simple for the Nick Eh 30 Cup: it’s a solo competition, so you’ll be flying in by yourself, and the scoring is very much placement-heavy. Here’s how you can earn points:

  • Victory Royale (+5)
  • Reach Top 2 (+2)
  • Reach Top 3 (+1)
  • Reach Top 4 (+1)
  • Reach Top 5 (+1)
  • Reach Top 6 (+1)
  • Reach Top 7 (+1)
  • Reach Top 8 (+1)
  • Reach Top 9 (+1)
  • Reach Top 10 (+1)
  • Reach Top 11 (+1)
  • Reach Top 12 (+1)
  • Reach Top 13 (+1)
  • Reach Top 14 (+1)
  • Reach Top 15 (+1)
  • Reach Top 16 (+1)
  • Reach Top 17 (+1)
  • Reach Top 18 (+1)
  • Reach Top 19 (+1)
  • Reach Top 20 (+1)
  • Reach Top 21 (+1)
  • Reach Top 22 (+1)
  • Reach Top 23 (+1)
  • Reach Top 24 (+1)
  • Reach Top 25 (+1)
  • Reach Top 26 (+1)
  • Reach Top 27 (+1)
  • Reach Top 28 (+1)
  • Reach Top 29 (+1)
  • Reach Top 30 (+2)
  • Reach Top 35 (+2)
  • Reach Top 40 (+2)
  • Reach Top 45 (+2)
  • Reach Top 50 (+1)
  • Reach Top 55 (+1)
  • Reach Top 60 (+1)
  • Reach Top 65 (+1)
  • Reach Top 70 (+1)
  • Reach Top 75 (+1)
  • Reach Top 80 (+1)
  • Reach Top 90 (+1)
  • Each Elimination (+1)

So if you’re looking to compete, you’ve come to the right place — just make sure you register as soon as possible to ensure you get in!

Esports

Cloud9 announces $500 annual membership experience for superfans

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:27

by Alex Garton
Cloud9

Share

Cloud 9

Esports organization Cloud9 has announced a new annual subscription service for fans. Cloud9’s ‘Stratus’ experience will begin on January 1 and run for the entire year.

Formed in 2013, Cloud9 has risen to become one of the most recognizable brands in competitive gaming. With a large trophy cabinet across multiple titles, the organization has garnered a large and dedicated fanbase.

Of course, as with any fanbase, there are those who want to establish a closer relationship with the brand and offer additional support. That’s exactly what Cloud9’s ‘Stratus’ program is designed to offer superfans of the organization.

Riot Games
Cloud 9’s ‘Stratus’ program will cost fans $500 per year.

Cloud9’s ‘Stratus’ membership program

Cloud9’s ‘Stratus’ subscription service is not designed for a typical fan of the organization. As advertised, it’s targeting the superfans who want to become more involved and connected with the brand.

The ‘Stratus’ program is available to purchase for a one-time payment of $500 or the price can be split into four payments of $125.

The question is, what can a superfan expect from the ‘Stratus’ program? Well, the subscription service offers members a range of perks including an exclusive discord, monthly access to staff in the organization, social media perks, and exclusive merchandise.

The price of Cloud9’s ‘Stratus’ experience has been the main point of contention among fans. The $500 price tag has led some to criticize the organization’s program, labeling it as overpriced: “Been a Cloud9 fan since the original meme team but $500 PER YEAR for some merch is a gross abuse of your fans.”

Despite this, others stand by that no one is forced to pay the price and the program acts as a season pass for superfans of the brand: “It’s basically an esports season ticket membership deal… I  kinda dig it.”

The exclusive aspects of the ‘Stratus’ experience make it difficult to establish the value of the package. Cloud9 has a huge and dedicated fanbase, some of which have been following the brand since its inception.  Whether the $500 fee is reasonable depends on your view and experience with the organization.

Cloud9 are not the only organization looking to capitalize on superfans, with Envy Gaming launching the ‘EnvyUS’ membership program. It’s fair to say there’s a stark difference in price; Envy Gaming’s subscription service is set to cost fans $29.95 for the year. However, it is important to note that Envy Gaming’s program does not offer physical perks and Cloud9’s ‘Stratus’ experience does.

Cloud9’s ‘Stratus’ program begins on January 1, 2021.