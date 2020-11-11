How to compete in NickEh30s $10k Fortnite tournament - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Nick ‘NickEh30’ Amyoony is hosting a $10,000 Fortnite tournament that anyone can enter. Here are all the details you’ll need to know to sign up and compete.

NickEh30 continues to be one of the biggest names in Fortnite and, while he is a content creator first and foremost, he has his fair share of competitive experience behind him in Epic Games’ battle royale.

For that reason, he’s wanting to bring his fans the opportunity to make some money in Fortnite in a new tournament at the end of November, called the Nick Eh 30 Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Nick Eh 30 Cup Schedule

The Nick Eh 30 Cup takes place on Sunday, November 22 and will last into Monday, November 23 depending on your region. It kicks off at 3pm EST (12pm PST/8pm GMT) on November 22 and lasts until 10pm EST (7pm PST/3am GMT).

With just a one-day commitment, you’ll want to make sure your calendar is clear so you can take part and try to take home the lion’s share of the $10,000 prize!

How to compete in the $10k Nick Eh 30 Cup

If you want to compete in the Solos competition, registering couldn’t be simpler. Following the steps on the tournament’s official page, here’s what you’ve got to do:

Head to the page for the Nick Eh 30 Cup. Check that you’re eligible to compete (hint: if you have a Fortnite account on any platform, you are). Sign in to your Epic Games account. Click ‘Register’. You should now be registered for the tournament.

Announcing the Nick Eh 30 Cup in Fortnite right now!! Prize → $10,000

Date → November 22nd

Format → Solos

Register → https://t.co/aS6gxxD9Px Thank you @FortniteGame for featuring it in the Compete tab! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/kwTbJItsF3 — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) November 9, 2020

Format & Scoring

The format is simple for the Nick Eh 30 Cup: it’s a solo competition, so you’ll be flying in by yourself, and the scoring is very much placement-heavy. Here’s how you can earn points:

Victory Royale (+5)

Reach Top 2 (+2)

Reach Top 3 (+1)

Reach Top 4 (+1)

Reach Top 5 (+1)

Reach Top 6 (+1)

Reach Top 7 (+1)

Reach Top 8 (+1)

Reach Top 9 (+1)

Reach Top 10 (+1)

Reach Top 11 (+1)

Reach Top 12 (+1)

Reach Top 13 (+1)

Reach Top 14 (+1)

Reach Top 15 (+1)

Reach Top 16 (+1)

Reach Top 17 (+1)

Reach Top 18 (+1)

Reach Top 19 (+1)

Reach Top 20 (+1)

Reach Top 21 (+1)

Reach Top 22 (+1)

Reach Top 23 (+1)

Reach Top 24 (+1)

Reach Top 25 (+1)

Reach Top 26 (+1)

Reach Top 27 (+1)

Reach Top 28 (+1)

Reach Top 29 (+1)

Reach Top 30 (+2)

Reach Top 35 (+2)

Reach Top 40 (+2)

Reach Top 45 (+2)

Reach Top 50 (+1)

Reach Top 55 (+1)

Reach Top 60 (+1)

Reach Top 65 (+1)

Reach Top 70 (+1)

Reach Top 75 (+1)

Reach Top 80 (+1)

Reach Top 90 (+1)

Each Elimination (+1)

So if you’re looking to compete, you’ve come to the right place — just make sure you register as soon as possible to ensure you get in!