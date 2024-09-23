Fortnite announces long awaited feature coming to OG Reload

Fortnite’s Reload mode is finally getting a long-requested feature by players in an upcoming hotfix. The addition will also bring in a significant shift in matchmaking lobbies and competitive gameplay.

Fortnite users reacted positively to the game’s latest Reload mode upon its launch, which is reminiscent of the OG Battle Royale days in the Chapter 1 map. The fast-paced 40-player mode offers respawn-style combat in a mini-BR format, with the last team standing winning the game.

Ever since its release, players have desired something more than merely iconic POIs and classic weapons like the Pump Shotgun in the loot pool; that is, competitive Ranked lobbies. As of now, only the current season’s Battle Royale and Zero Build modes feature Ranked lobbies, which allow players to rank up and compete in tournaments.

Epic has now officially confirmed the Ranked Reload lobbies, which will be added to the game mode via a hotfix on September 24. These lobbies will place Fortnite players in competitive matches on the OG Reload island with Chapter 1 loot pool.

Players who have been waiting for competitive lobbies in Reload turned in their thoughts on the feature being added to the game mode. One said: “FORTNITE IS LOCKING IN.” Another one wrote: “Oh snap! This will be super sweaty and crowded.”

A third user chimed in: “Even more AIs in the normal playlist incoming.” On the other hand, users also requested Epic to bring back the OG meta like the Double Pump to Ranked Reload upon its release, however, that’s quite unlikely to happen.

Epic is also giving away a free skin to users who play Ranked Reload, earn points, and reach a certain level of rank once the mode is released. Additionally, they organized the first Reload Cup on September 22, 2024, at TwitchCon, in which Zemie and Crackly won $5,000.

Fortnite users should expect to see more tournaments centered on the dedicated OG game mode, whether at events like these or in-game cash cups held weekly. Regardless, it will be surprising to see a Reload tournament in the FNCS 2025 season, as well as how the format and prize pool will function.

