How to catch Fortnite Season 4's Vendetta Flopper fish

Rare species of fish have been swimming around since Fortnite Season 4 got underway and there's none more hard to find than a Vendetta Flopper. Here, we will walk you through how to catch one in-game and what it does.
Just like the Mythic Goldfish and Midas Flopper, this one is extremely difficult to add to your inventory. Secure it, though, and it could be the difference between a win and a loss. That's for sure.
The Mythic Goldfish does tremendous damage to opponents and the Midas Flopper, of equal rarity, makes all of your inventory Legendary. Gold guns are the most prized assets in many people's minds so the attraction there is obvious, but not many will have added the Vendetta to their collection just yet.
So, where can you actually find one, and what do they do? Let's run through the details.
How to get a Vendetta Flopper in Fortnite
The Vendetta Flopper, much like every other rare fish added in the v14.00 update, requires a Pro Fishing Rod to obtain it.
This takes a few steps, but is easy enough to grab in-game. All you have to do is follow the instructions below, really.
- Jump into Fortnite and find a normal fishing rod.
- Get 100 of each material for its upgrade.
- Find an Upgrade Bench, which are scattered across the map.
- Craft a Pro Fishing Rod.
- Search for the Vendetta Flopper!
Where to find Vendetta Flopper: Location
As of September 2020, the Vendetta Flopper has only been found (supposedly) by a handful of players. Even in those cases, proof of a catch is pretty much impossible to find online in the way of videos or screenshots.
This would lead us to believe that it's either an ultra-rare thing to find, much like the Mythic Goldfish, or that its spawn rate will be increased to up encounters in a future Fortnite patch.
Once we have more details, or evidence that it can be found in a specific area of the battle royale island, we will update this guide accordingly.
Fortnite Season 4 Vendetta Flopper clues
In the absence of sightings, YouTuber Ali-A has predicted that the Vendetta Flopper will actually take pride of place in Slot 1 of the Season 4 fish list. He usually finds a lot of secrets before everybody else, but even he has been left stumped by this addition.
Segment starts at 16:08.
As seen in the video above, there's no fish in that vacant position, which means it could yet be added in an online update.
What fish are in Fortnite?
A full list of other fish found in Fortnite can be found below.
- Black Slurpfish (night only)
- Black Striped Shieldfish
- Chum Hop Flopper
- Purple Jellyfish
- Raven Thermalfish
- Sky Blue Spicy Fish
- Coho Hop Flopper
- Drift Spicy Fish
- Green Shieldfish
- Green Thermalfish
- Red and Green Thermalfish
- White Slurpfish (Night Only)
- Chinook Hop Flopper
- Cuddle Jellyfish
- Southern Spicy Fish
- Yellow Slurpfish
- Atlantic Hop Flopper
- Peely Jellyfish
- Purple Slurpfish
- White Spotted Spicy fish
- Black and Blue Shieldfish
- Blue Slurpfish
- Blue Small Fry
- Light Blue Smallfry
- Molten Spicyfish
- Purple Top Smallfry
- Purple and Orange Thermalfish
- Silver Thermalfish
- Slurp Jellyfish
- Tan Small Fry
- Midas Flopper
Last updated on September 1, 2020.