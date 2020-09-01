How to catch Fortnite Season 4's Vendetta Flopper fish

Rare species of fish have been swimming around since Fortnite Season 4 got underway and there's none more hard to find than a Vendetta Flopper. Here, we will walk you through how to catch one in-game and what it does.

Just like the Mythic Goldfish and Midas Flopper, this one is extremely difficult to add to your inventory. Secure it, though, and it could be the difference between a win and a loss. That's for sure.

The Mythic Goldfish does tremendous damage to opponents and the Midas Flopper, of equal rarity, makes all of your inventory Legendary. Gold guns are the most prized assets in many people's minds so the attraction there is obvious, but not many will have added the Vendetta to their collection just yet.

So, where can you actually find one, and what do they do? Let's run through the details.

How to get a Vendetta Flopper in Fortnite

The Vendetta Flopper, much like every other rare fish added in the v14.00 update, requires a Pro Fishing Rod to obtain it.

This takes a few steps, but is easy enough to grab in-game. All you have to do is follow the instructions below, really.

Jump into Fortnite and find a normal fishing rod. Get 100 of each material for its upgrade. Find an Upgrade Bench, which are scattered across the map. Craft a Pro Fishing Rod. Search for the Vendetta Flopper!

Where to find Vendetta Flopper: Location

As of September 2020, the Vendetta Flopper has only been found (supposedly) by a handful of players. Even in those cases, proof of a catch is pretty much impossible to find online in the way of videos or screenshots.

This would lead us to believe that it's either an ultra-rare thing to find, much like the Mythic Goldfish, or that its spawn rate will be increased to up encounters in a future Fortnite patch.

Once we have more details, or evidence that it can be found in a specific area of the battle royale island, we will update this guide accordingly.

Fortnite Season 4 Vendetta Flopper clues

In the absence of sightings, YouTuber Ali-A has predicted that the Vendetta Flopper will actually take pride of place in Slot 1 of the Season 4 fish list. He usually finds a lot of secrets before everybody else, but even he has been left stumped by this addition.

Segment starts at 16:08.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igzadDnuFvk

As seen in the video above, there's no fish in that vacant position, which means it could yet be added in an online update.

What fish are in Fortnite?

A full list of other fish found in Fortnite can be found below.

Black Slurpfish (night only)

Black Striped Shieldfish

Chum Hop Flopper

Purple Jellyfish

Raven Thermalfish

Sky Blue Spicy Fish

Coho Hop Flopper

Drift Spicy Fish

Green Shieldfish

Green Thermalfish

Red and Green Thermalfish

White Slurpfish (Night Only)

Chinook Hop Flopper

Cuddle Jellyfish

Southern Spicy Fish

Yellow Slurpfish

Atlantic Hop Flopper

Peely Jellyfish

Purple Slurpfish

White Spotted Spicy fish

Black and Blue Shieldfish

Blue Slurpfish

Blue Small Fry

Light Blue Smallfry

Molten Spicyfish

Purple Top Smallfry

Purple and Orange Thermalfish

Silver Thermalfish

Slurp Jellyfish

Tan Small Fry

Midas Flopper

Last updated on September 1, 2020.