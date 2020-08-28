How to complete Wolverine challenges in Fortnite Season 4

Epic Games have set out a whole list of Wolverine challenges for Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass owners, and here we'll be updating you on how to complete them as and when they're unlocked.

The developers not only shook up the game with map changes with the v14.00 update on August 27, but also challenges. Challenges dedicated to specific superheroes, like the X-Men mutant himself.

Advertisement

These challenges will be rolled out periodically during the weeks ahead. This means members of the community have plenty of time to check them off. Don't waste time walking around endlessly looking for specific things on the map, though, because we've got the tips to save you the time.

If you're looking to unlock all of the different cosmetics for Wolverine, look no further and keep this page bookmarked. We will be adding more and more details to it during the season, to help you get all of the rewards you want.

Advertisement

Fortnite Season 4 Wolverine Battle Pass Challenges guide

Below there are step-by-step guides for each challenge as they are released.

Week 1 - 'Investigate Mysterious Claw Marks'

Load up Fortnite Battle Royale. Jump from the Battle Bus and land at Weeping Woods. Use the map below to see the locations you should visit. Investigate each in the bathroom, on the fridge, and on the trailer.

Week 2, Week 3, and Week 4 challenges

Each new challenge will be released as time goes on, but the objective of most of them haven't been revealed just yet. Leaked challenges have surfaced via Twitter user NicknameSC, though, as seen in the list below.

Find the Loading Screen picture at a Quinjet Patrol site.

Find the Sentinel Head at Dirty Docks.

Power up a Sentinel Chest Piece.

Wolverine styles and cosmetics in Fortnite

If you're wondering what's coming up in terms of rewards this season, the Fortnite Battle Pass screen is the place to be.

Advertisement

As seen above, new sprays, loading screens, skin wraps, and more are coming soon in Fortnite Season 4, Chapter 2. It also shows (last item on the right) that a superhero ability for Wolverine will be released, to accompany those of Groot, Doctor Doom, and the Silver Surfer which are already active. These can be used by finding Mythic Items.

Once challenges are made active, we'll update this article with tips and locations to complete them. Keep checking back for more details and hopefully you will have all of those goodies in no time!