Where to find Fortnite's rare fish: Locations guide, boosts & more

Epic Games have added a whole host of new fish to Fortnite, but some are tricky to find. Here’s everything you need to know about the new fish, including their locations, how to catch them, and their specific bonuses.

Ever since being introduced at the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, fishing has become a great way for players to pick up loot – be health items or random weapons.

Prior to the start of Season 4: Nexus Wars, leaks pointed to Epic Games adding a whole host of new fish types to the loot pool. Those rumors turned to confirmation with the Season 4 update, as new fish were added – as well as the pro fishing rod.

However, if you don’t know where to look, you might miss the chance to use one of the new fish that could seriously help you on the quest to pick up a Victory Royale.

Every Fortnite fish location

To kick things off, some of the new fish can only be found in certain locations, while others require the game to be played at night rather than in the middle of the day.

The traditional floppers, as well as a whole host of other fish, aren’t restricted to certain areas and can still be found at any location at any time during the day or night. Though, these won’t give you ability boosts like say the Midas Flopper or Thermal Fish.

You don’t have to worry about guessing about what fish can be found where and when, as we’ve got a list below.

Coastal area fish

Black Slurpfish (night only)

Black Striped Shieldfish

Chum Hop Flopper

Purple Jellyfish

Raven Thermalfish

Sky Blue Spicy Fish

Forest area fish

Coho Hop Flopper

Drift Spicy Fish

Green Shieldfish

Green Thermalfish

Red and Green Thermalfish

Swamp area fish

White Slurpfish (Night Only)

Chinook Hop Flopper

Cuddle Jellyfish

Southern Spicy Fish

Yellow Slurpfish

Mountain area fish

Atlantic Hop Flopper

Peely Jellyfish

Purple Slurpfish

White Spotted Spicy fish

Non-Floppers that can be found anywhere

Black and Blue Shieldfish

Blue Slurpfish

Blue Small Fry

Light Blue Smallfry

Molten Spicyfish

Purple Top Smallfry

Purple and Orange Thermalfish

Silver Thermalfish

Slurp Jellyfish

Tan Small Fry

How to get a Pro Fishing Rod in Fortnite

Now, if you want to get your hands on the rarest of the new fish, you can’t just use a standard fishing rod or even the Harpoon Gun. No, you’ll need a Pro Fishing Rod.

To get your hands on one of these, simply take a normal fishing rod to an upgrade bench and use 100 of each material to upgrade it. This rod will let you catch the new fish, but you will still need to approach a ripple in the water rather than just casting it anywhere.

Find a normal fishing rod Get 100 of each material Find an upgrade bench Craft a Pro Fishing Rod and enjoy!

All rare Fortnite fish boosts

If you manage to catch one of the new fish, you will be able to get some bonuses – be a simple health boost or the ability to jump further for a few moments.

Again, to make things easier, we’ve compiled the fish that have special bonuses into a list below that will let you know what they’re bonuses are.

Hop Flopper: Consume this fish for a period of low gravity. Max stack: 3

Thermal: Consume this fish for a period of thermal vision. Max stack: 2

Jellyfish: Use this fish like a Chug Splash to boost players’ health in the area. Max stack: 3

Shield fish: Consume this fish for 50 shield. Max stack: 3

Spicy Fish: Consume this fish for a speed boost.

Midas Flopper: Consume this fish to turn your inventory into all legendary variants.

With the new fishing log, you’ll also be able to keep an eye on the fish you’ve caught and wheter or not it’s bigger than the ones your friends have seen.

This is an additional way to gain some bragging rights, but as you’ll see, the new fish will also help you pick up wins.