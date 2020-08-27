Fortnite 14.00 early Season 4 patch notes: Marvel event & what to expect

Fortnite developers Epic Games have officially confirmed Chapter 2 Season 4 will begin on Thursday, August 27 with the v14.00 patch, and we’ve got everything you need to know about the new season update, from early patch notes, to all the huge Marvel news, and more.

Avengers, assemble! Fortnite is fully immersing itself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Season 4 update, according to pre-update leaks. Thor has come to Fortnite to warn fans Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, is on his way.

We already have a pretty good idea what’s coming in the Fortnite Season 4 update set to go live this Thursday too; here’s everything we’ve discovered about the highly-anticipated v14.00 patch so far ⁠— starting with all the downtime details.

When is the Fortnite Season 4 patch coming?

Expect downtime for the v14.00 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the Season 4 update. Epic has confirmed this will be a “larger than normal” patch too, so there may well be over an hour of downtime.

Epic Games has officially locked in the v14.00 update for Thursday, August 27. Downtime is expected to begin at 2am ET (6am UTC, 7am BST, 4pm AEST).

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 (v14.00) arrives August 27. Downtime for the Season begins at 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/YYNdMfI5HS — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 26, 2020

Fortnite Season 4 patch notes

Marvel-themed battle pass

As with any new Fortnite season, there’ll be a brand new battle pass for Season 4. According to the teasers, and pre-release comic book, this season’s will likely be chock-full of skins for some of the most iconic Marvel superheroes.

Thor and Lady Sif seem like shoo-ins. Wolverine, Iron Man, She-Hulk, and Groot also seem to be easy tips for skins in the battle pass. Captain America ⁠— who made his Fortnite debut back in Season 3 ⁠— may be included again too.

According to recent leaks, X-Men heroine Storm will be another Marvel skin available in the Season 4 battle pass. Fortnite insiders are expecting more superhero skins to be announced during the August 27 update as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fcl30mWtJQU

Fortnite vs Marvel storyline showdown

According to Fortnite leakers, including HYPEX, the Season 4 storyline will be some kind of riff on the popular ‘Captain America: Civil War’ plot. This time, however, it will be the Fortnite cast up against Marvel’s mightiest heroes.

This theme will be confirmed in the August 27 trailer: “At the end of the trailer, two sides will stand across each other like some faceoff on top of a hill ⁠— Marvel and all popular Fortnite skins ⁠— then Wolverine will show his claws and Peely shows his claws too.”

Season 4 will likely culminate in some kind of battle with Galactus, however, after the two sides put aside their differences. The Marvel villain’s arrival may even be the closing finale of the Season 4 storyline in a few months.

At the end of the trailer 2 sides will stand across each other like some faceoff on top of a hill (Marvel & popular Fortnite skins), then Wolverine shows his claws and Peely shows his claws too. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 24, 2020

Fortnite v14.00 bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs and issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch will likely include fixes for many of these recurring problems, including PlayStation 4 bugs, and even more Slow Glider issues.

Here's the full list of bug changes potentially set for v14.00:

General

Mouse cursor appearing on PC when playing with controller.

‘Lock Input Method as Mouse’ does not lock the input method.

Rectangle and multiple lines of text appearing on HUD.

Battle Royale

Placing a map marker cancels movement.

Gas Cans temporarily disabled in Battle Lab.

Replays not saving on PlayStation 4.

Slow Glider speed after deploying in certain situations.

Water Balloon Toy temporarily disabled.

Creative Mode

Vehicles can destroy structures and props even when configured not to.

Crash on consoles when renaming a device.

So, there you have it! That's our early patch notes with expected changes and fixes coming in Fortnite’s v14.00 update patch. Once the official details are released and added to the game, we'll be the first to let you know.