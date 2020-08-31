How to catch Fortnite Season 4's Midas Flopper fish

Epic Games have added new an ultra rare Midas Flopper fish in Fortnite Season 4, Chapter 2, and it's probably the most valuable item you can find in-game. Here, we look at where to catch them and what they do.

Much like the Mythic Goldfish added at the beginning of Chapter 2, the new Midas Flopper is almost impossible to catch in the battle royale game. It has such a low spawn rate, meaning your chance of actually coming across one are super minimal.

That being said, there are a few tips players should know if they are looking to hunt one down. This fish, when consumed, actually grants you with a total inventory of Legendary rarity guns, meaning you can gain access to some huge upgrades to take you towards the endgame.

There are so many species in Season 4, with a boatload of new ones being added to the spawn pool. So, let's run through where you can find this species and get an advantage over your opponents.

Where to find a Midas Flopper in Fortnite

The rarest fish in the entire game isn't going to just hand itself over to you. There's a level of skill to go into finding one.

You'll also need to get your hands on a Pro Fishing Rod. To do so, just follow our fishing guide for Season 4, here.

Drop into Fortnite Battle Royale. Jump out the Battle Bus and head for Sweaty Sands. Walk towards the beach and go to the Pier. Pick up a fishing rod, cast in, and fish from there. Then, it's all a waiting game. If you catch one, reel it in.

Sweaty Sands is the place to be

Players have been posting their rare catches to various social media platforms since Season 4 kicked off. It appears that Sweaty Sands is a hotspot for this fish spawning, but don't take that as a guaranteed catch spot. It is not.

If you fish from the Pier, just like the instructions above say, there is a better than normal chance of reeling one in. Of course, you must balance this with other surrounding dangers when playing.

Other people will also be aware of the location, and Sweaty Sands is a popular point of interest. Keep your eyes open for approaching enemies and the storm closing. If you land here, you should have plenty of time at the start of each game to squeeze some fishing in.

New fish in Fortnite and where to find them

This isn't the only new species included in the v14.00 update. The following list of fish can also be found in various rarities, and it should be handy when identifying them as well.

Coastal area fish

Black Slurpfish (night only)

Black Striped Shieldfish

Chum Hop Flopper

Purple Jellyfish

Raven Thermalfish

Sky Blue Spicy Fish

Mountain area fish

Atlantic Hop Flopper

Peely Jellyfish

Purple Slurpfish

White Spotted Spicy fish

Forest area fish

Coho Hop Flopper

Drift Spicy Fish

Green Shieldfish

Green Thermalfish

Red and Green Thermalfish

Swamp area fish

White Slurpfish (Night Only)

Chinook Hop Flopper

Cuddle Jellyfish

Southern Spicy Fish

Yellow Slurpfish

Fish found anywhere

Black and Blue Shieldfish

Blue Slurpfish

Blue Small Fry

Light Blue Smallfry

Molten Spicyfish

Purple Top Smallfry

Purple and Orange Thermalfish

Silver Thermalfish

Slurp Jellyfish

Tan Small Fry

Reel in the rarest fish of them all and you're talking about an incredible difference to your inventory, with all gold weapons being granted.

Good luck on your quest and hopefully this guide leads to your first catch of Fortnite Season 4's Midas Flopper.