How to get Thor's hammer as a Fortnite pickaxe

Fortnite Season 4 has launched, and one of the items you can get in the Marvel-themed season is Thor's hammer. The catch: it can only be used by certain characters. Here's everything you need to know.

Epic Games made Marvel fans incredibly happy when they released Chapter 2, Season 4 for Fortnite on August 27, 2020. The entire season is seemingly Marvel-themed, allowing players to earn skins, gliders, pickaxes, and more based on characters from the popular comics company.

One of the items players can earn this season is Thor's hammer Mjolnir, which appears as a pickaxe. While the item itself is pretty cool, there's some things you should know before you attempt to possess the power of the god.

How do I earn Mjolnir in Fortnite?

First things first: you need to buy the battle pass for Season 4. This isn't optional as it's not one of the free items available for everyone.

After that, you'll have to level it up to 8. While that may seem like a daunting task, it's actually relatively simple. You can easily achieve it by playing the game for a couple hours and completing in-game challenges.

Once you reach 8, you'll need to do one more thing. Equip the Thor skin that you get at level 1 in the battle pass and jump into the game. You'll find a small crater to the north of Weeping Woods. If you go to the center of it, you'll find Mjolnir waiting for you to pick up. After that, you'll have it in your inventory forever.

What characters can use Mjolnir in Fortnite?

Normally, this would be an easy question as all other pickaxes in the game can be used by any character. That being said, in a nice nod to the comic books and films, Epic Games has restricted the use of Mjolnir to only characters that are deemed "worthy."

That means that, right now, there are currently only two specific characters that can use Mjolnir in-game, which we've listed below.

Thor Captain America

If any others are found out to be able to wield it or if any more characters are added to the game that are considered "worthy", we'll update this list.

If you attempt to use Mjolnir on a character that isn't "worthy," you'll use the default pickaxe instead.