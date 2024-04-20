Goated Fortnite strategy lets you farm “easy kills”

Are you tired of getting eliminated by other players before you can even react in Fortnite? Check out this clever Fortnite trick that can help you get “easy kills.”

We’ve all been there; you see footsteps approaching you in Fortnite, and you try to gun down whoever’s trying to get you killed. And just when you’re about to chip their last bit of remaining health, they use a Shockwave Grenade to jump away to safety.

The next thing you know, your location is exposed due to the gunshot sounds you made, leaving you to get sniped from a mile away.

There are so many things that can go wrong when facing enemies head-on, regardless of where you are. That said, this one simple trick can help you secure “easy kills” in an unassuming way.

This strat was shared by one player in a Reddit thread and it involves using an SUV. You’ll need your character to sit at the back of the car to pull off this strat. So, do keep in mind that this only works with a four-passenger vehicle and not the types that only have two seats. Otherwise, you’ll be seen in the driver’s seat or the window.

After that, just drive somewhere crowded on the map and wait. If you’re lucky, you might come across some players who are tempted to go near the car or simply pass by. That’s your chance to whip out your weapon and take them down.

Better yet, don’t touch the eliminated player’s loot. Yes, it’s tempting, but chances are they have something good that will lure others in.

For example, the eliminated player in the example on Reddit dropped their crown, Medallion, and legendary Huntress DMR in the clip.

These were enough to convince another player to let down their guard as they attempted to loot them out in the open. By the time they reacted to the shots, it was already too late.

If you’re looking into trying this trick, you’ll want to keep an eye on gas stations, as that’s where you’ll usually find an SUV. Additionally, if you haven’t yet, make sure to turn on footsteps in your settings so you’ll have a visual cue if someone is walking or running nearby.