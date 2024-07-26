Fortnite players on Samsung believe they’re owed free Ikonik skin

Epic Games has pulled Fortnite off of the Samsung app store in protest of a new policy blocking side-loading apps on the devices. Now Samsung users are demanding the Ikonik skin from Epic Games for free since they believe they’re entitled.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney revealed that the publisher has now pulled off Fortnite from the Samsung Galaxy store in protest of the manufacturer’s new feature called Auto Blocker that automatically declines installation of third-party apps on Samsung phones.

According to Sweeney, it obstructs users “from installing competing stores”, which he claims is unfair.

Since Epic has been fighting legally with Apple and Google to force them to enable app sideloading and third-party app stores, the move by Samsung causes another hurdle in bringing Fortnite to mobile devices. As a result, Samsung users who have used free cosmetics ever since Fortnite first launched on mobile believe they are entitled to a free rare Ikonik skin.

To those unaware, Ikonik was a free cosmetic skin that was rewarded to users of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ who installed Fortnite through the Galaxy Store and then claimed the free skin. It’s been 5 years now and the outfit is one of the rarest Fortnite skins out there.

Players who missed out on the opportunity and are playing Fortnite on a Samsung device are demanding the publisher reward them the outfit for free as part of hazard pay that’s preventing them from installing any future game updates from the Galaxy Store.

One such player said: “New free Fortnite skin incoming.” Another wrote: “Ikonik time!” A third commented: “I personally love the Ikonik skin and emote and would totally use that but I never got the chance to get it due to it being from before I used to play.”

Since it’s quite unlikely that such a rare skin as Ikonik will make a comeback, those who are playing Fortnite from the Galaxy Store are keeping their hopes up for a free reward in the coming weeks. However, it remains to be seen if it’ll happen.

