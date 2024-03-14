Fortnite players tired of “sweaty” skin meta in every ranked match

Fortnite players are tired of encountering the same all-black skin in competitive Fortnite matches, synonymous with “sweaty” players.

Fortnite players grow tired of encountering the same all-black skin in competitive matches, rumored to possess a smaller hitbox.

Despite Fortnite’s emphasis on customization and collaboration skins, the infamous superhero skins dominate ranked play, sparking frustration among players.

Players can purchase these skins from the Fortnite item shop, enabling them to customize the colors for the entire skin. This means that turning the skin all black makes it allegedly “thinner” and harder to see across the map.

Fortnite players slam others for following “a trend”

A Redditor created a post sharing a screenshot of one of their ranked play lobbies. In the lobby, there are a total of seven of the same all-black skin variations. With the exception of one lonely Fishstick skin in the background.

Article continues after ad

“Imagine playing a game like Fortnite with an endless combination of cool ass cosmetics only to use the ugliest, most boring skin solely to maybe probably get a bit of advantage,” said one commenter.

Article continues after ad

A majority of the comments commented on the comical instance of the Fishstick skin being the odd one out. Some even speculated that because the Fishstick skin wasn’t using the all-black skin, they would be the one to “pop off”.

“I f*** hate the matte black/white superhero skins,” said another user. “Isn’t that meant to be an impossible combo anyway?”

“They banned pure black and white, so people just do the darkest and lightest grey to basically achieve the same effect.” explained another in a reply.

Article continues after ad

Since Epic Games have already nerfed the all-black and white skins in Battle Royle, there is likely little they can do to make the skins more visible. But for the time being, these superhero skins will continue to plague ranked lobbies.