Fortnite players confess the most humiliating ways they have died in-game

Fortnite players are turning in their confessions on social media about the most humiliating ways they have died in the game this season. Here’s what they said.

Battle Royale players in Fortnite frequently employ tactical strategies to achieve the desired Victory Royale. Everyone is trying to become a sweaty player, whether it’s by establishing a strong position or by manipulating the meta to their favor.

Sometimes their plans work, and they succeed, but other times they fail, and they die in the most surprising ways imaginable. In the past month, Chapter 5 Season 1 has arrived, and players are being eliminated in the most humiliating manner imaginable. This is majorly due to the significant changes in the loot pool and the introduction of weapon mods.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Players are now embarrassingly confessing the most humiliating ways they were killed by an opponent in-game, and some of these incidents are hilarious. Here’s a selection of the most entertaining ones, along with players’ responses to them.

Epic Games Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 changes the gameplay drastically.

Fortnite players confess most humiliating eliminations in Chapter 5 Season 1

A Reddit user named hippopalace asked others about the most humiliating thing that has happened to them in Fortnite. To start the conversation, they confessed about theirs and said, “Getting killed right off spawn when I’m carrying a crown. Getting a great positional and tactical drop on someone, but their aim is so much better & they kill me (and emote on me, deservedly). Getting to the final 1v1 and dying to storm or a fall.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another user chimed in, “Killing yourself with clingers. Happens way more often than I would like to admit.” A third added, “Train: Approaching, has another team on it. Me, big-brained: Oh I know I’ll toss these clingers into the train as it passes by and finish them off when I hop onto the back cart. Clingers: lmao what if I stuck to the side of the train instead and rained hell upon you.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A fourth user commented, “I’ve accidentally tossed a med kit at people at close range. It’s embarrassing.” A fifth one replied, “Landing at the balcony at Rebel’s Roost to hire the NPC but you don’t have enough gold and someone else drops there and hires them and then they both vaporize you.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A sixth user wrote, “Accidentally Emoting in the middle of a fight and dying because of it.” Finally, a seventh one said, “I captured the flag on the floating loot island, all my guns were legendary. The storm was coming, so I very calmly ran to the jump pad and… I missed it, I missed the jump and fell off the island.”

While there are various ways to die in Fortnite, only a handful of players know the right way to win, which is why we recommend you check out our guide on how to claim a Victory Royale in the game right here.

Article continues after ad