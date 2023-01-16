Fortnite update 23.20 early patch notes: Downtime details, new skins & more quests

Fortnite update 23.20 is upon us, so we’ve put together downtime details and early patch notes with all of the new features we know about so far.

After a long, long winter break – it’s been over a month since the Winterfest update dropped! – Fortnite is finally getting a proper mid-season update on Tuesday, January 17, with new content and bug fixes.

We don’t know too much about the 23.20 update yet, but leakers have already shared a couple of things that will be included as well as speculation about what could be on the way in the next few weeks.

Fortnite update 23.20 downtime details

Downtime for the 23.20 update is expected to begin on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. An exact time hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it usually starts at 1AM PT / 4AM ET / 9AM GMT.

We don’t know how long downtime will last, but expect it to be anywhere between one hour and two hours, depending on how much content is being added.

Fortnite update 23.20 early patch notes

Dead Space collaboration

Following in the footsteps of Tomb Raider, Resident Evil, and God of War, leakers have suggested that Dead Space could be the next big video game franchise to cross over with Fortnite.

According to a report from Insider Gaming, the Dead Space collaboration is scheduled for January 23, which would tie in nicely with the Dead Space Remake being released just a few days later.

We’ll keep this page updated if the collaboration gets confirmed.

Will the rumored The Kid LAROI concert happen?

As well as the leaked Dead Space collaboration, it’s been reported that Fortnite will be holding another in-game concert with Australian rapper and singer The Kid LAROI towards the end of January.

Leakers have claimed that the concert will take place on either January 24 or January 25. Again, nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but it seems this could be quite a collaboration-heavy update.

New skins and quests

As with every update, there will be a bunch of skins added to the game including Midseason Drop styles for Doom Slayer and Dusty which you can unlock by completing their respective challenges.

There will also be new weekly quests going live, meaning you can get one step closer to unlocking all of those Battle Pass skins, Super Level Styles, and Midseason Drops.

Could we finally get some news about that long-awaited Family Guy collaboration? Let’s hope so.

There are a couple of bug fixes coming in the Fortnite 23.20 update, which you can see below:

Opening the Map or Quests while using Split-screen causes the 2nd player’s view to turn black.

Prop Mover behavior is inconsistent in Creative Mode.

That’s everything we know about Fortnite update 23.20! We’ll keep this page updated when more details emerge, so check back soon.