How to unlock all Midseason Styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Midseason Styles have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, giving players alternate outfits to wear for their favorite Battle Pass skins. Here’s how to get them all (and when they’re released).

Fortnite fans are used to getting rare Super Level Styles for each season’s Battle Pass skins, but in Chapter 4 Season 1 there’s an additional set of outfits to unlock: Midseason Styles.

These alternate styles are available for Selene, Massai, Doom Slayer, Dusty, and Nezumi but they’re not all released at once – you’ll have to return to the game each week to unlock the next Midseason Style.

Article continues after ad

Below, you’ll find the release dates for each Midseason Style as well as tips on how to unlock them.

All Midseason Styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Midseason Style Release Date What It Looks Like Sunlit Selene January 3, 2022 Thrasher Massai January 10, 2022 Embed Armor Doom Slayer January 17, 2022 Away Game Dusty January 24, 2022 Ascension Nezumi January 31, 2022

How to unlock Midseason Styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

You’ll need to level up 10 times to unlock each Midseason Style in Fortnite. We’ve got a guide to leveling up fast, but the easiest way to do this is to play regularly while completing daily and weekly challenges.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A brand new Midseason Style will be released every Tuesday at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM GMT. We’re not sure yet if these styles will stack up or if they’ll only be available during the week they are released.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about Midseason Styles! Check out some more Fortnite guides below:

All Fortnite weekly challenges | How to use Reality Augments | How to play Fortnite Split Screen | Fortnite Gun Game codes | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Best Fortnite Deathrun codes for Creative mode | How to Tactical Sprint in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | Best Fortnite skins ever | How many people play Fortnite?