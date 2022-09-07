Fortnite update 21.51 patch notes: Fire With Fire Week, voice settings & bug fixes

Fortnite update 21.51 has arrived, although many players are probably wondering what content is actually included, as the patch notes are looking a little dry this time around.

In less than two weeks, Fortnite fans will be able to jump into a brand new season with the usual map changes, themed challenges, new weapons, and a fresh Battle Pass to work through.

But before that exciting moment arrives, Epic Games has dropped one final update for the current season. While it’s only a small one, we’ve got the patch notes you need below.

Epic Games

Fire With Fire Week begins

The next themed ‘wild week’ is called Fire With Fire and it will go live on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST. It will then run until September 13, 2022.

As the name suggests, this week is all about fire. Expect to see the Primal Bow and Dragon’s Breath Shotgun make a brief return to the loot pool, alongside themed quests to complete.

Epic Games

Voice chat updates

Voice settings have been given a small update, with the option to choose between Everybody, Friends and Teammates, Friends Only, or Nobody. Players under 18 will default to Nobody.

Hold to purchase mechanic

Another small change in the 21.51 update is that there’s now a hold-to-purchase mechanic when buying things from the Item Shop, which could save you from accidentally spending those V-Bucks.

Epic Games

Play Your Way Quest fix

According to leaker iFireMonkey, one of the Play Your Way Quests has been updated so that players will now be granted the Back Board Back Bling if they unlocked it.

And that’s it. Many players hoped this update would include files for a live event or some exciting last-minute content, but so far it seems like the only point of this update is to implement a few bug fixes.

On that note, it’s looking like the final days of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will be pretty quiet.

Fortnite update 21.51 bug fixes

Here are all of the bug fixes that Epic Games has implemented with (or prior to) this update:

Friend Accepted notifications may repeatedly show on launch for some players.

Health & shield bar doesn’t show correct values.

The Prop Manipulator may stop functioning after Round 1 or in-between rounds.

Players’ animations appear as gliding and rotating when running.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite update 21.51! We’ll update this page if anything else gets discovered, but in the meantime, check out our Fortnite home page for the latest news.