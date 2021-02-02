 Fortnite update 15.30: early patch notes, downtime details - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite update 15.30: early patch notes, downtime details

Published: 2/Feb/2021 1:00 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 1:18

by Isaac McIntyre
The Mandalorian shoots past Fortnite patch 15.30 update with Baby Yoda on his back.
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games has now confirmed the next Fortnite Season 5 update, patch 15.30, is locked in to arrive on Tuesday this week ⁠— here’s all the juicy details, including early patch notes, news on two new Exotic guns, and more.

The third Season 5 update looks to up the ante in Fortnite’s exciting new “bounty hunter” theme ⁠— which is drawing in famous pop-culture characters from across the universe ⁠— all over again. 

“You may make it to the top… but can you stay there?” the devs asked in their patch announcement. They also referenced the next Mandalorian update, coming this week: “Prove you’re among the galaxy’s best bounty hunters in v15.30.”

Here’s everything we know about update v15.30 so far, starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending patch downtime and the early Feb. 2 patch notes.

When is the Fortnite v15.30 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v15.30 update for Wednesday, February 2. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 10am BST, 8pm AEDT).

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v15.30 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 5 update.

Fortnite v15.30 early patch notes

Two new exotics, “Mando’s Bounty” LTM

Epic has already confirmed a number of changes and new content coming in v15.30. These include a new limited-time mode, titled “Mando’s Bounty,” that should be activated sometime during the Season 5 update.

“Two new Exotics” will also be added, they revealed.

Creative mode is also expected to get some love in the v15.30 update, with new “Devices” and “Options” set to be added to the building playlist.

These patch notes are being updated…

Star Wars bounty hunter The Mandalorian will headline patch 15.30.
Epic Games
Star Wars bounty hunter The Mandalorian will headline patch 15.30.

Fortnite v15.30 bug fixes

As usual, the Fortnite dev team will also ship a hefty number of bug fixes, as documented on their official Trello board. This week’s patch has a stack of fixes included for the battle royale, Save the World, and Creative mode.

Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v15.30:

General

  • Difficulty editing Banner with a controller.
  • Long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation/Xbox.
  • The Child Back Bling blocking vision when players aim down sights.
  • Jumpshot Outfit missing its facial hair.
  • Sound effect audio delay.

Battle Royale

  • Matchmaking doesn’t start if an unreadied player leaves early.
  • Receiving damage mid-air when falling inside a car.
  • OG Bear vehicle temporarily booted.
  • Zero Point healing effect temporarily disabled.
  • Game freezing when going to the Compete tab on PlayStation/Xbox.

Creative Mode

  • Prop holograms become invisible in certain situations for Xbox Creators.
  • “Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs swapped when viewing the Creative Inventory.

Save the World

  • Locating a Durrr Burger not counting towards the “Locating: Burger Break!” Ventures quest.
  • Eliminating Takers not counting towards the “Eliminate: They Came from the Mist” Ventures quest.

Mobile Top Issues

  • Motion Axis setting stuck on “Roll” on Nintendo Switch.
  • RT/LT Triggers on Xbox Elite controller on Android.
Fortnite

Fortnite player recreates Season 5 map in the style of Pokemon Emerald

Published: 1/Feb/2021 12:14

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Pokemon Emerald
Epic Games / The Pokemon Company

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

A creative Fortnite player has reimagined the game’s Season 5 map in the style of Pokemon Emerald for a very unlikely crossover.

While most Pokemon fans are currently focused on the swirling rumors of Diamond and Pearl remakes on Nintendo Switch, others are looking to previous games in the series for inspiration, like Pokemon Emerald.

The game, which first released on Game Boy Advance in 2004, took trainers to the Gen 3 region of Hoenn. It remains a favorite among fans of the franchise, and has inspired some pretty epic artwork and concepts over the years.

But this one is unlike anything we’ve seen before, as a talented trainer has recreated the map from another popular game, Fortnite, in the style of Pokemon Emerald.

A photo of the current new playable hunters in the season.
Epic Games
Fortnite Season 5 launched in December 2020.

Fortnite and Pokemon Emerald crossover

Reddit user worrywirt shared their original idea in the Fortnite subreddit. They transformed the latest version of the battle royale’s map, which debuted as part of the Season 5 update in December 2020, into a pixelated Pokemon Emerald style.

The map includes all the Fortnite landmarks that players know and love like Pleasant Park, Misty Meadows, and Colossal Coliseum. It also features the sand that surrounds the Zero Point at the center of the map.

“You have no idea how happy this makes me. Thank you for sharing,” praised one Reddit user, while another joked: “I wonder what Legendary Pokemon is in the middle? And who’s the champion?”

Season 5 map in the style of Pokémon Emerald 🗺 from FortNiteBR

 

The intriguing map concept also got fans longing for a real crossover between the games. After God of War’s Kratos and Halo’s Master Chief appeared as skins in Fortnite, fans are still waiting for a Nintendo character to arrive in the game.

“I now lowkey want Ash, Misty, and Book as skins in Fortnite,” wrote one gamer, inspiring others to suggest the likes of Lucario, Mewtwo, Blaziken, and Gardevoir as potential skins that should appear in Fortnite in the future.

While it’s unlikely we’ll ever see Pokemon characters appear in the world of Fortnite, especially as Nintendo are so protective over their franchises, it’s certainly an interesting idea that we’d love to see happen one day.