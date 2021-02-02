Fortnite update 15.30: early patch notes, downtime details - Dexerto

Epic Games has now confirmed the next Fortnite Season 5 update, patch 15.30, is locked in to arrive on Tuesday this week ⁠— here’s all the juicy details, including early patch notes, news on two new Exotic guns, and more.

The third Season 5 update looks to up the ante in Fortnite’s exciting new “bounty hunter” theme ⁠— which is drawing in famous pop-culture characters from across the universe ⁠— all over again.

“You may make it to the top… but can you stay there?” the devs asked in their patch announcement. They also referenced the next Mandalorian update, coming this week: “Prove you’re among the galaxy’s best bounty hunters in v15.30.”

Here’s everything we know about update v15.30 so far, starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending patch downtime and the early Feb. 2 patch notes.

When is the Fortnite v15.30 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v15.30 update for Wednesday, February 2. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 10am BST, 8pm AEDT).

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v15.30 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 5 update.

You may make it to the top… but can you stay there? Prove you’re among the galaxy’s best bounty hunters in our v15.30 update, scheduled to release on February 2. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/ennm1RNJgi — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 1, 2021

Fortnite v15.30 early patch notes

Two new exotics, “Mando’s Bounty” LTM

Epic has already confirmed a number of changes and new content coming in v15.30. These include a new limited-time mode, titled “Mando’s Bounty,” that should be activated sometime during the Season 5 update.

“Two new Exotics” will also be added, they revealed.

Creative mode is also expected to get some love in the v15.30 update, with new “Devices” and “Options” set to be added to the building playlist.

These patch notes are being updated…

Fortnite v15.30 bug fixes

As usual, the Fortnite dev team will also ship a hefty number of bug fixes, as documented on their official Trello board. This week’s patch has a stack of fixes included for the battle royale, Save the World, and Creative mode.

Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v15.30:

General

Difficulty editing Banner with a controller.

Long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation/Xbox.

The Child Back Bling blocking vision when players aim down sights.

Jumpshot Outfit missing its facial hair.

Sound effect audio delay.

Battle Royale

Matchmaking doesn’t start if an unreadied player leaves early.

Receiving damage mid-air when falling inside a car.

OG Bear vehicle temporarily booted.

Zero Point healing effect temporarily disabled.

Game freezing when going to the Compete tab on PlayStation/Xbox.

Creative Mode

Prop holograms become invisible in certain situations for Xbox Creators.

“Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs swapped when viewing the Creative Inventory.

Save the World

Locating a Durrr Burger not counting towards the “Locating: Burger Break!” Ventures quest.

Eliminating Takers not counting towards the “Eliminate: They Came from the Mist” Ventures quest.

Mobile Top Issues