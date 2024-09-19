Fortnite leak shows more Star Wars collabs are on the way

You haven’t seen the last of Star Wars in Fortnite, as one leak indicates that Star Wars fans will be getting more collaborations in the future.

Earlier in 2024, Fortnite had a huge crossover with the Star Wars franchise, mainly with LEGO Fortnite and its Rebel Adventure pass, as well as Chapter 5 Season 2 Star Wars quests.

Although you may have thought Star Wars would be absent for a while in Epic Games’ battle royale, fans of a galaxy far, far away will be pleased to know that a leaker discovered a new TIE Fighter Pilot LEGO Fortnite skin.

As spotted by X user Xgamer360, there is concept art of a TIE Fighter pilot with a codename that suggested this would be an outfit.

LEGO Fortnite skins always have a normal variation to accompany them, so it’s likely players will be able to use a similar skin in other modes.

The original leaker also noted that it would “most likely release when Chewbacca comes to the shop.” Not only that, but they said the “scrapped” Rebel Leia Organa skin could be arriving with it.

Since Fortnite just recently held an entire event surrounding Star Wars, it’s possible these leaked skins will simply be arriving in the shop and not alongside an event or LTM. But who can really know what Epic Games is scheming?

With how many Star Wars movies, television shows, and video games exist, there’s still what feels like an endless amount of cosmetic opportunities for Epic, so another Star Wars collaboration sometime in the future is highly probable.

Aside from this TIE Fighter Pilot skin, fans already have a bevy of leaked Fortnite skins and cosmetics to look forward to during Chapter 5 Season 4. Leakers have pointed out most recently an upcoming Incredibles collaboration.

In terms of what is currently available in the Fortnite item shop, players have access to the new Ghost Ri-Durrr skin, as well as the Iron Man Mark 45 skin.