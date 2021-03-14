Fortnite team kicked from FNCS after player tells Epic Games boss to ‘kill himself’

A trio of competitive Fortnite players has had their FNCS opportunity taken from them, after one of the players told Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, to ‘kill yourself.’

The team had qualified for the grand finals of FNCS in the NA East region, and was set to compete this weekend, but that has all been put to a stop due to comments made by one of the players, ‘Wrigley’.

Competing alongside Dictate and Userz, Wrigley sent a Tweet directed to the Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, Donald Mustard.

The tweet, which is now deleted (along with Wrigley’s entire account), read: “Like literally f**king k!ll your$elf @DonaldMustard.”

On March 14, Wrigley’s teammate revealed that they had been disqualified, sharing the email he received from Epic Games.

The notification states: “We are writing to inform you of your team’s disqualification and removal from the Chapter 2 Season 5 FNCS competition, effective immediately. Based on an internal investigation, a member of your team has violated Section 8.1.2 of the official rules.”

The specific rule in question stipulates that “players must be respectful of other players, Event Administrators, spectators, and sponsors (as applicable).”

IS THIS A FUCKING JOKE????????? pic.twitter.com/91N9NrTDZK — demonating 😈 (@DlCTATING) March 14, 2021

It means that the team’s efforts to qualify for grand finals all throughout the season have been for naught, all because of one very ill-advised tweet from one of their teammates.

just played this whole season for $0 oh my fucking god — demonating 😈 (@DlCTATING) March 14, 2021

It also means the trio misses out on the guaranteed prize money they would have earned, even if they had placed last.

can I at least have my $600 bro child support ain’t cheap @DonaldMustard — demonating 😈 (@DlCTATING) March 14, 2021

Some fans have sympathized with Dictate and Userz, who have been punished for their teammates’ actions.

FNCS Grand Finals continues on March 14, as players from all regions compete for massive prize money. The prize pool for NA East alone is over $690,000.