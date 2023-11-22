Fortnite streamer NickEh30 breaks his “family friendly” rule for Eminem live event

For the upcoming Eminem live event in Fortnite, streamer NickEh30 has decided to deviate from his “family friendly” policy. The Canadian streamer had his own thoughts on the matter, despite the unprecedented amount of buzz surrounding the event. Here’s what he had to say.

Over the years, several individuals in the Fortnite community have risen to the top due to their game skill, charisma, and optimistic approach that has awed fans everywhere. NickEh30, a Canadian Twitch streamer and YouTube content creator, is someone who has built up a fan base thanks to his entertaining live streams, educational videos, and consistent dedication to promoting positivity in the gaming community.

Moreover, he is famous for his family friendly streams where he refrains from explicit commentary. While he is usually cautious of his words and actions, NickEh30 has now decided to break this strict rule of his for the upcoming Eminem live event in Fortnite.

As both Epic Games and Eminem himself have confirmed the Big Bang event to feature the rap legend, fans are highly excited to witness the Chapter 4 finale and so is NickEh30. Here’s what the streamer and his fans said about the same.

NickEh30 asks Eminem to feature explicit songs at Fortnite Live Event

NickEh30 asked Eminem to feature explicit songs in his upcoming Fortnite Live Event. He wants the rapper to not hold back on explicit commentary and even wants Epic Games to take full advantage of the opportunity.

However, as soon as Nick posted the same on X, his fans went out on a hilarious chase in his comments section. One such fan said, “Nick changed sides… let’s go!” Another chimed in, “Nick’s turning to the dark side.”

Even his longtime friend and content creator Courage JD replied, “Cursing on Fortnite? Yeah, I’m getting you banned.” However, more fans who are excited for the live event, turned in their comments with one saying, “I want some hardcore Slim Shady man”.

With the upcoming Big Bang live event, fans are thrilled to witness Eminem perform on the island as well as to grab his in-game cosmetic skins when they drop.