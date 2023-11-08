Fortnite star NickEh30 outlines “OP” meta in Season OG

Fortnite streamer NickEh30 has found a new meta you should be using in Chapter 4 Season OG which makes use of classic unvaulted weapons, so here’s exactly which ones to use.

Fortnite has returned in a big way with their Chapter 4 Season OG update, the nostalgic Chapter 1 has led millions of people to return to the game and break all-time player count records.

Furthermore, with Epic Game’s update also unvaulting various classic weapons, many players have been left wondering what the best meta is.

Now, NickEh30, one of Fortnite’s biggest creators, has outlined an “OP meta” in Fortnite Season OG for what he believes is the best weapon loadout to use to clutch a Victory Royale with ease.

NickEh30 reveals overpowered meta in Fortnite Season OG

NickEh30 took to X to share a video on the best weapon loadout to run with when dropping into the island.

“These three weapons combined together will likely win any fight in Fortnite OG,” Nick claimed before revealing each weapon and showing him easily eliminating an enemy with them. The weapons suggested in the clip have all been unvaulted with Fortnite OG’s release, which are the iconic Hand Cannon, Pump Shotgun, and Grenade Launcher.

In the clip, the Twitch streamer is shown starting his attack with a Hand Cannon to line up and fire a perfect high-damage shot before engaging an enemy. Straight after, he quickly engages in more close-quarters combat with the opposing player as they try to build.

However, by using the classic fan-favorite combination of the Grenade Launcher and Pump Shotgun to quickly fire and switch between the two, the enemy was eliminated in just a few seconds.

In particular, the Grenade Launcher’s effectiveness against walls and the Pump Shotgun’s strengths in close combat have proven to still be an unbeatable meta years later in Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season OG.

Aside from weapons, Fortnite’s veterans have also been dominating new and returning players by using OG map tricks.