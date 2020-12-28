Fortnite snowman glitch gives you higher FOV but with major drawback

A new glitch involving the snowman item in Fortnite, which was re-added to the game during its winter update a few days back, is giving players a larger, more zoomed-out Field of View (FOV) but it comes at the cost of being able to play the game like normal.

Glitches giving Fortnite players a different FOV are nothing new for the game, however, a new one associated with the Sneaky Snowman item, which lets players hide inside a snowy disguise, might be the weirdest one yet.

According to SypherPK, who showed off the glitch in a new video, players have to get downed as they enter a Snowman item and then get revived by a teammate. After they get picked back up, they’ll have a slightly zoomed out FOV, giving players the ability to see more happening on-screen than they would before.

Unfortunately, you can’t perform certain functions while in this glitched state, with the most notable being the fact that you can’t use your weapons at all once you get picked back up from your downed state.

Obviously, this is a pretty massive downside, meaning players probably won’t want to do this in a normal match, as a larger FOV without the ability to shoot is rather pointless, to say the least. Fortunately, you can still do pretty much everything else but it doesn’t seem to be a worthwhile payoff from where we’re sitting.

Fortnite’s FOV options, or the lack thereof, have been a huge talking point within the community for a while now. While some games, especially those on PC, allow you to increase or decrease the game’s FOV at will, Fortnite has no such options available and while Epic seems to be aware that players want them, there’s no indication that it’s coming anytime soon outside of this glitch.

Because of this, it seems like this exploit, downsides and all, will have to be good enough for players who want to change their FOV for now, even though they really don’t have the ability to play the game in any meaningful capacity because of it. Still, it probably won’t be long until Epic fixes the bug entirely.