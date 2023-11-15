FaZe StableRonaldo suddenly banned on Twitch

FaZe Clan’s Rani “StableRonaldo” Mach has been banned on Twitch for an undisclosed reason.

StableRonaldo is one of FaZe Clan’s bigger personalities as a former Fortnite pro who has amassed a massive audience since his transition to content creation. The creator confirmed his ban after it was posted on the StreamerBans X account, but did not give a reason for his unexpected ban.

The young creator said he took a break from streaming for a long time due to personal reasons and had only started back up again this month.

“This month has felt unreal and the amount of support I’ve been receiving on stream and off by my community made me realize how much I loved streaming. I’m begging you Twitch to please unban me nothing will happen again,” he said on social media.

His return to streaming came with the release of the OG Fortnite map.

FaZe StableRonaldo banned on Twitch

The content creator initially gained his following due to his success as a Fortnite pro. He won the FNCS in 2019 and continued to compete into 2022. However, he quit competitive gaming when he joined FaZe and started his career as a streamer/ content creator.

StableRonaldo joined FaZe Clan in 2022 as the competitor was tapped by the organization to join its brand.

StableRonaldo peaked in terms of viewership in 2021 but has since seen a dip as Fortnite waned in popularity. He has since switched more to creating YouTube content and streaming other titles.

The creator made headlines in July for a beef with Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins after Ninja made fun of StableRonaldo’s dwindling viewership numbers. The two exchanged words over social media, with other FaZe members getting involved.

There is no word on when StableRonaldo will be unbanned from Twitch. Many of his fans, however, have called for him to try out streaming on Kick in the meantime.