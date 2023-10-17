Fortnite pro Khanada under fire after saying he “hates” EU fans after FNCS 2023

Fortnite pro Khanada is under fire from fans of Europe’s FNCS Global Championship 2023 competitors after he said he hates them on his latest livestream. Here’s how the community reacted to his comments.

The world of competitive esports has seen its share of exceptional players, and Khanada has become a major role in the rapidly growing Fortnite pro scene. He is one of the finest pros in the Fortnite community thanks to his prodigious talent, unwavering commitment, and amusing stream content.

Khanada has been performing admirably in the high-stakes Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) tournaments. He has proven his competitive mettle by consistently placing highly and even winning in a few seasons.

Epic Games Khanada and Ajerss competed in the FNCS Global Championship 2023 Grand Finals.

In addition to his professional achievements, Khanada has built a sizable fan base via Twitch, where he streams his gaming and engages with his audience. He recently participated in FNCS Global Championship 2023 where he placed 18th and took home $30,000 with his duo Ajerss.

Khanada was seen on his most recent livestream following FNCS 2023, going ballistic on fans of European (EU) region players that competed and further stated the North American (NA) region had better quality gamers. As a result, he is under fire from EU supporters and pros.

Fortnite pro Khanada furiates EU fans for “hating” them

Fortnite pro Khanada who plays for NA esports team Dignitas, said some strong words to fans of EU pro players on his latest stream. Most of his remarks were made after NA players Cooper and Mero won the FNCS 2023 Trophy, leaving EU pros in the dust.

Khanada began by saying, “I hate you kids bro. You kids really make my blood boil” while referring to EU fans. He went on as he said, “Cooper and Mero just s**t on EU. They won by 60 points. Open your eyes and realize that NA s**t on you guys.”

Furthermore, he called out EU pros ThomasHD & Malibuca, “And your best team there, Thomas and Malibuca, I 5-1’ed on them. Stop f*****g disrespecting NA. Do not say any stupid s**t about NA again bro.”

Khanada revealed Thomas and Malibuca’s rather disappointing game statistics from the FNCS Global Championship 2023 Finals after concluding his remarks. In the image shared on X within the same thread, British Fortnite pro Veno responded, “That’s why I told you to f*** off Khanada.”

Several other players joined in the conversation by saying, “His ego is huge.” Another one chimed in, “LMAO saying BEST TEAM Kami and Setty would 10-0 all 4 of them for sure.” A third joined in and said, “I think this is your first victory if you are so happy about it.”

If you missed the results and our full coverage of FNCS Global Championship 2023, check it out right here.