SypherPK believes NPCs have ruined Fortnite shotguns in Season 5

SypherPK isn’t a fan of the current state of Fortnite shotguns in Season 5, and believes it’s because players can only upgrade low-tier shotguns they’ve collected into better ones at certain NPCs across the map.

Fortnite is in pretty good shape in Season 5. It’s packed with tons of new content, the meta is balanced, and the gameplay is still incredibly fun. However, that doesn’t mean it’s perfect.

Everyone has their criticisms and qualms. Some players might not like the latest map changes, which keep on coming. Others want their favorite vaulted weapons to make a comeback.

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan doesn’t mind all that. He’s pretty content with where the game is at. However, in his latest video, he confessed that he feels like shotguns are in a bad state right now and explained why.

“I’m not a fan of the current state of shotguns,” he said. “I love this season, and I’m having a great time playing the game, but I’m really not a fan of how the shotguns are this season, and there’s a good reason why.”

“[It’s] because of the way upgrades are being handled right now,” he added. “You upgrade your weapons using gold at certain NPCs, right? So, already there’s a bit of a problem because the amount of NPCs that can actually upgrade your weapons is a lot less than the [number] of upgrade stations that existed.”

Read more: Cloud9 drops marquee Fortnite stars Vivid and Chap

“Not every single NPC can upgrade your weapon. Actually, most NPCs do not upgrade weapons for you,” he said. “This upgrade stuff is relevant is [because] a Green Tactical Shotgun is not the strongest gun. It’s not that reliable.”

“But a Purple Tactical Shotgun or a Gold Tactical Shotgun goes pretty hard,” he added. “I think they’re very strong, reliable guns. The problem is, in a lot of games, you don’t get the opportunity to upgrade even if you have gold.”

“I think every single NPC should give you the option to upgrade your weapons,” he said. It’s a simple solution that will make it easier for players to get their hands on better shotguns, which will make them more viable.

“The removal of upgrade stations was a strange decision,” he said. “At first, I was okay with it because I thought every NPC was going to give you the upgrade option, but that’s not the case.”

SypherPK believes it’s a reasonable suggestion, and his fans seem to agree. He also thinks bringing back the Pump Shotguns will make a difference too, and is confident they’ll be back later on in the year.

In the end, shotguns have always been a popular weapon choice in Fortnite. It’s important to keep them relevant, even if it means making NPC upgrades more abundant.