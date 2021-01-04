Logo
SypherPK believes NPCs have ruined Fortnite shotguns in Season 5

Published: 4/Jan/2021 5:37 Updated: 4/Jan/2021 6:05

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK Fortnite Shotguns NPCs
Epic Games / SypherPK

SypherPK

SypherPK isn’t a fan of the current state of Fortnite shotguns in Season 5, and believes it’s because players can only upgrade low-tier shotguns they’ve collected into better ones at certain NPCs across the map.

Fortnite is in pretty good shape in Season 5. It’s packed with tons of new content, the meta is balanced, and the gameplay is still incredibly fun. However, that doesn’t mean it’s perfect.

Everyone has their criticisms and qualms. Some players might not like the latest map changes, which keep on coming. Others want their favorite vaulted weapons to make a comeback. 

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan doesn’t mind all that. He’s pretty content with where the game is at. However, in his latest video, he confessed that he feels like shotguns are in a bad state right now and explained why.

SypherPK Fortnite Shotguns NPCs
Epic Games
Shotguns have always been a popular weapon choice in Fortnite.

“I’m not a fan of the current state of shotguns,” he said. “I love this season, and I’m having a great time playing the game, but I’m really not a fan of how the shotguns are this season, and there’s a good reason why.”

“[It’s] because of the way upgrades are being handled right now,” he added. “You upgrade your weapons using gold at certain NPCs, right? So, already there’s a bit of a problem because the amount of NPCs that can actually upgrade your weapons is a lot less than the [number] of upgrade stations that existed.”

“Not every single NPC can upgrade your weapon. Actually, most NPCs do not upgrade weapons for you,” he said. “This upgrade stuff is relevant is [because] a Green Tactical Shotgun is not the strongest gun. It’s not that reliable.”

SypherPK Fortnite Shotguns NPCs
Epic Games
Fortnite players used to be able to upgrade weapons at various upgrade stations.

“But a Purple Tactical Shotgun or a Gold Tactical Shotgun goes pretty hard,” he added. “I think they’re very strong, reliable guns. The problem is, in a lot of games, you don’t get the opportunity to upgrade even if you have gold.”

“I think every single NPC should give you the option to upgrade your weapons,” he said. It’s a simple solution that will make it easier for players to get their hands on better shotguns, which will make them more viable.

“The removal of upgrade stations was a strange decision,” he said. “At first, I was okay with it because I thought every NPC was going to give you the upgrade option, but that’s not the case.”

SypherPK believes it’s a reasonable suggestion, and his fans seem to agree. He also thinks bringing back the Pump Shotguns will make a difference too, and is confident they’ll be back later on in the year.

In the end, shotguns have always been a popular weapon choice in Fortnite. It’s important to keep them relevant, even if it means making NPC upgrades more abundant.

Fortnite leak claims The Mandalorian map changes & new cosmetics coming soon

Published: 2/Jan/2021 14:58

by Connor Bennett
The Mandalorian and Razor Crest in Fortnite
Epic Games

A new Fortnite leak has claimed that The Mandalorian POI is set for a change at some point in Season 5 amid claims that the Star Wars character could also be getting even more cosmetics. 

Prior to the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, rumors were abound that The Mandalorian from Star Wars was set to become the new secret skin – just like Deadpool and Aquaman had been in previous seasons. 

When the new season went live, the Star Wars character – as well as his Baby Yoda companion – joined the fight as a part of the new hunters that have descended onto the battle royale.

Other outside characters, such as Master Chief and Kratos from God of War, have been given cosmetics bundles, but the Mando is different because he has his own point of interest on the map. However, that looks set to change in the near future. 

The Mandalorian bounty challenges fortnite
Epic Games
Mando and The Child are in Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite dataminer InTheShadeYT tweeted, on January 1, that they’d heard from an Epic Games artist that the Mando’s Razor Crest was set to look a little different as Season 5 unfolds. 

“According to an Epic Games concept artist, the Mandalorian crash site will be seeing some changes later this season!” they tweeted, sparking speculation about what could be set to happen. 

Prior leaks have claimed that the map is set to constantly evolve over the course of the season – with old POIs coming back with new twists – and it seems likely that the Mando’s crash site will be impacted by this. 

Additionally, previous leaks have also claimed that the bounty hunter would also be getting his own pickaxe to complete the set of cosmetics that are in-game. 

Some speculated that it could be the Darksaber or Beskar Spear from the Disney+ series, but, it looks like it’ll be something a bit simpler than that, as an in-game leak has claimed that it’ll simply be modeled on his rifle. 

(Via @LeakssSpush) This will most likely be the Mandalorian’s pickaxe. from FortniteLeaks

Of course, until these are released in-game, the leaks are to be taken with a pinch of salt because things could change – especially when it comes to the pickaxe.