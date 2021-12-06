Fortnite players praise Spider-Man web-slinging as better than Marvel’s Avengers

Spider-Man and Fortnite have finally crossed over and fans are absolutely loving the web-slinging gameplay, saying it’s even better than official Marvel games such as The Avengers.

While the Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters are only set to release on December 11th at 10 AM ET, players have found a way to access them early and the results have been a hit.

To make things a bit funnier, or perhaps even embarrassing depending on how you look at it, Spider-Man was recently added to Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation and the friendly neighborhood hero hasn’t been as well received.

For one thing, the animations and web-slinging in the Square Enix title have been criticized for being too slow compared to Insomniac’s title and now even Fortnite.

Wtf the web swinging in fortnite is insanely good??? pic.twitter.com/GHMu9V2bkc — Yassin (@YassinLNey) December 6, 2021

Fortnite Spider-Man trumps Avengers Spider-Man

Taking to Twitter, user Yassin showed off the web-slinger in action, praising the gameplay as “insanely good.” The clip spread like wildfire, amassing over 1.6M views.

In another video, he showed that the websurfing from vehicles is incredibly fun too, which drew some baffling responses from fans.

“How tf is the web-swinging better in Fortnite, than the web-swinging is in the actual Avengers game?” one confused gamer asked.

Hey @insomniacgames please add this in the sequel. Pleeeaaaasssseeee — bijikodok212 (@SlashSlicy) December 6, 2021

Others even begged Insomniac to add the gameplay feature to the upcoming sequel to their Spider-Man game, slated to release sometime in 2023 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

“I am willing to pay extra for this,” another fan said in response.

With No Way Home hitting theaters on December 16, Spider-Man fans have a lot to look forward to. Now, hopefully Insomniac can listen to fans and incorporate some of these gameplay elements into the next game.

As for Marvel’s Avengers, however, it seems like fans have spoken and give Fortnite their Spidey-stamp of approval over Square Enix’s take on the iconic Marvel hero.