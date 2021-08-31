Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man DLC: Everything we know about Peter Parker so far

Peter Parker, better known as Spider-Man, is coming to Marvel’s Avengers. Here’s all we know so far.

Marvel’s Avengers may have had a tough first few months, but Square Enix has impressive plans to support the game with new content, including new locations, enemies, and heroes. In fact, these updates are all intended as free extras for players.

Following Black Panther’s arrival in August, the next character we can expect is perhaps Marvel’s most famous – Spider-Man. While he’s coming at no extra charge, not all players will be able to suit up in the red and blue spandex as Peter Parker’s alter-ego will be a PlayStation exclusive. Sorry, PC and Xbox fans.

Advertisement

If you have a PS4 or a PS5, though, here’s all we know so far.

Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man Release Date

While Spidey was originally slated for this year, the shifting development timeline and roadmap had fans worried that he could be pushed to 2022.

Read More: Everything we know about Guardians of the Galaxy

That’s not the case, however, and Paul Tassi from Forbes was able to confirm that “come hell or high water”, Peter Parker will link up with the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, and Hulk by the end of 2021.

As you can imagine, we’ll be updating this page as soon as we hear more.

Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man Abilities

Spider-Man’s abilities in comic books and other media are well-known, but how they’ll fit into Marvel’s Avengers setup of three ability slots and an intrinsic ability are anyone’s guess.

Advertisement

Expect his movement to be based on web-slinging, and different types of web combos to be tied to his ability slots.

On the off-chance we get Miles Morales instead, there’s the potential for an electrical attack, too.