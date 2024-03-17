Fortnite players praise Medallions as being more “valid” in Chapter 5 Season 2

The Fortnite community seems to love the new Medallions in Chapter 5, Season 2, which have completely different powers each, unlike the ones from the previous season.

Medallions are a new addition to Fortnite, first introduced in Chapter 5, Season 1. In the previous season, the Medallions were able to regenerate the player’s shield over time, with the tradeoff that their location would be exposed on the map.

At first, they were quite OP in the game, letting players play more aggressively the more medallions they had. Due to this, Epic nerfed them at some point, and it seemed like after that, they were not used as often as before.

Now, in Chapter 5, Season 2, the way Medallions work has completely changed. Instead of regenerating shields, Medallions give players different God-like powers, depending on which boss they defeat.

They still show your location on the map, but so far, the community seems to love these new changes. “The medallions are way more valid than last season,” claimed a player in a Reddit thread.

“One of the best things they did this season was the change made to the Medallions. Shield recovery was cool but the god powers are awesome and don’t give people the option of only engaging from a distance because you can heal endlessly.”

“[I don’t know] who’s had the pleasure of collecting all four yet but it’s [so] awesome, It’s legit god mode. [In my opinion] best to worst are Cerberus, Zeus, Hades, and Ares,” they explained.

Based on the current loot pool, the possible reason that Cerberus is considered one of the best Medallions is due to the ability to dash around the map. When paired with the Thunderbolt of Zeus, players can become harder to hit as they hurl lightning bolts from the sky.

Epic Games

Players in the comments mostly agreed with the OP since the new powers help shake things up in the game.

“I love the medallions now, mostly because last season, every medallion did the same thing: regen shield instead of giving some cool power,” one person wrote. Another said, “They feel so much more balanced this season. I love it. The Cerberus and Zeus combo is insane movement.”

“I definitely like how they promote an aggressive and creative playstyle rather than just a highly passive and defensive playstyle. Gets fun if you combine the Aspect of Agility and Zeus’ thunderbolt,” a third chimed in.

Though some players dislike having their location shown to everyone on the map, overall, the community seems to be having fun with the Medallions in Chapter 5, Season 2.