Fortnite players slam Medallions as “worthless” in Chapter 5 Season 1

Fortnite players are now calling Medallions worthless in Chapter 5 Season 1 due to their nerf stats and limited usage in a Battle Royale match. Here’s how they stated their issues with the new item and their reactions.

As players explore the island aboard the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 train, experiment with weapon mods, and run an Underground mission to rescue Peely, the first season is off to a fantastic start. The island has reverted to its original state as Winterfest 2023 draws to a close, and players are diligently striving to complete their Battle Pass.

Society Medallions have proven to be extraordinarily useful this season for some players in unlocking vaults and regenerating shields, however, they have the disadvantage of disclosing their location on the map. Initially introduced as an item that was overpowered, Society Medallions shortly received a nerf by Epic Games to restrict their shield regeneration by some amount.

Epic Games Society Medallions are dropped by Bosses when they are eliminated.

Players have begun to slam Society Medallions since the update was released as worthless and cited other concerns. Here’s what they said.

Fortnite players slam nerfed Society Medallions as “worthless”

A user named ElusiveCookie73 posted their thoughts on the FortniteBR subreddit about the “worthless” medallions in Chapter 5 Season 1. They said, “In my opinion, the trade-off is not worth it. Your location is almost completely exposed in exchange for a minimal shield. You have to wait for it to regen to get the most out of it so you can’t just shield up immediately. Minis become worthless.”

“It’s easy too easy to eliminate a player holding any number of these. They should give you an extra 50 shield like in zero builds instead, that would make them worth it.”, they stated while concluding their thoughts.

In the same situation, one such player replied, “I still like them, but only because I welcome players to try to track me down. I get tired of looking for other players sometimes. Otherwise, no they aren’t worth it.”

Another chimed in, “Nah all I do now is Kill boss > grab medallion > open vault > drop medallion > profit. Not worth it for me to reveal myself for the rest of the game just for 50 shield. Like if it also protected from fall damage or gave infinite stamina that’s one thing. But as is? Pass.”

As there is still a long way to go for the ongoing Chapter 5 Season 1, players can only wait for the Epic Games winter break to be over to receive the next major Fortnite update.