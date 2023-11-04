Fortnite players pleasantly surprised by Season OG’s lack of healing

Fortnite OG is off to a meteoric start, with many players enjoying the added challenge drastically reduced healing has brought.

After five years, Fortnite returned to its origins with Fortnite OG, a tremendous return to the battle royale’s roots. It’s off to a roaring start, with the player count reaching unprecedented numbers on launch day.

It’s for good reason, as this return marks a throwback to simpler times. Hot drop at Titled Towers, catch a flick at Risky Reels between battles; there’s enough “OG” for everyone.

However, the blast from the past hasn’t been ideal for everyone, as some players are realizing the loot pool returned to its roots as well.

Fortnite players share their thoughts on Season OG’s healing

As the name implies, Fortnite OG is a return to a classic time in the battle royale’s lifetime: more specifically, Chapter 1, Season 5.

With that jump backward, the loot pool has also slimmed down tremendously. Gone are the myriad of health items players have grown accustomed to in recent years. This change has caused some confusion amongst the player base, as some are wondering where the healing items are.

The above Twitter/X user went on to clarify their observation wasn’t a complaint, yet the Fortnite Competitive Reddit thread has been peppered with the same question.

Many of the responses praised the developers for this return to form, as it focuses more on strategy than infamous “heal-offs”: “For the last couple of years the amount of heals has tripled completely to how the game used to be. Back in the day you actually had to be strategic and careful with heals.”

That said, as the current season unfolds, items will continue to fill up the loot pool, possibly bringing players “back to the future.” We’ll see how that influences the healing situation in Fortnite OG, but for now, enjoy the bandages and abundance of Chug Jugs.