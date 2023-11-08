Fortnite players rejoice over Season OG’s removal of cars

Fortnite OG’s return to basics has been lauded for many reasons, with some players loving the removal of cars from previous seasons.

Epic Games “broke the internet” when the studio announced the arrival of Fortnite Season OG, a glorious return to the early days of the battle royale.

As the name implies, Season OG sees Fortnite travel back in time, with Epic Games unvaulting a majority of the game’s early content. Legendary POIs such as vanilla Tilted Towers return, while the loot pool has been drastically trimmed down, creating a “strategic feel.”

More love for the season is pouring in as fans are rejoicing over the lack of vehicles.

Fortnite OG players “glad cars are gone”

In a longer opinion shared on FortNiteBR, Fortnite fan ‘yesjon’ explained how Fortnite OG’s approach to vehicles has been refreshing. “I never realized how lacking the vehicles were in the past few chapters. It was seriously just realistic, hard to maneuver automobiles with an unvaulted baller thrown in every once in a while (And even then they would force us to use fuel). Why is Epic so focused on making the game realistic?”

They went on to explain that the return of golf carts feels infinitely better than the vehicles from the previous seasons. Yesjon also mentioned the nature of golf and shopping carts is more in tune with Fortnite’s “classic fun style,” as they’re sick of the “realism” cars presented.

Yesjon’s opinion turned out to be more popular than anticipated, as fans flooded the thread with similar thoughts. “Agreed. The idea of using a grappling hook hamster ball, Golf cart and shopping carts felt way more unique then just regular old cars,” one user replied.

Of course, yesjon’s inclusion of “realism” did raise some rebuttal from players. One player jokingly commented: “I love going outside and using my rocket propelled battering ram to go to the shop where I then have to fight a time travelling vampire before descending into the jungle next to my house to solve some temple puzzles to obtain a hammer made of magic space rock that I can use to propel myself by hitting the floor.”

No matter where you stand, it’s safe to say Fortnite OG has been a breath of fresh air in a game that’s become quite complex in recent years. Enjoy the moment while you can, as future updates will take players through all kinds of phases from the battle royale’s history.