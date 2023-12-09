Fortnite players launch petition to get old movement back

Fortnite players have been upset with the new movement changes, complaining that they want it changed back to the old movement system.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 launched with plenty of new content for players to get stuck into, like a brand new Battle Pass and a new map.

Epic Games has been continuing to add even more content to the battle royale game, introducing LEGO to Fortnite and a new Rocket Racing mode.

However, fans haven’t reacted completely positively to the changes Epic Games has made, with players complaining about the new “slow” and “janky” movement.

Fortnite fans demand more changes to movement

Some of the Fortnite community have had enough of the new movement system, demanding the old movement back, posting comparison videos of the two: “Petition for Fortnite to bring back the Old Movement.”

Epic Games has altered the movement in Fortnite after players initially raged after Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, speeding it up, but others have still not been happy despite the new changes.

“The people saying the new movement is fine know damn well if they made a playlist featuring new movement vs old we all know which one they’d be in,” one player said. “If the old movement returns, this season will be 100%,” another commented.

However, while some just couldn’t warm to the changes made to the way movement looks, others felt that over time it would feel just as normal as the old movement.

“I hated it when it dropped but now I’m used to it,” one fan said. “It’s hilarious how Fortnite fans can’t handle a little change lol. It feels good,” another agreed.

While some of the Fortnite community is upset about the movement despite the changes, players haven’t been complaining about Epic Games for complacency, with the developers adding yet another event to the game, Fortnite Festival.