Fortnite increases movement speed following player outburst

While updates are customary in the dynamic world of Fortnite, the alterations made in the movement system, while aiming for enhanced realism, triggered concerns among players.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 brought about a visual feast for Fortnite fans. Collaborations with LEGO and Rocket League, coupled with a dazzling Battle Royale map overhaul, showcased Epic Games’ commitment to keeping the game visually captivating

Among the myriad updates were the redesigned character movement animations. These changes were not just cosmetic as they were geared towards providing players with a smoother and more realistic in-game experience.

Epic Games

However, the revamped movement system faced a mixed reception, especially due to a notable decrease in movement speed. Players accustomed to the brisk pace of previous seasons found the adjustment to be slow and janky.

Acknowledging players’ concerns, Epic Games took to X to address the player backlash, following which a significant change has now been made.

Epic Games increases movement speed following player backlash

Well, it seems like Fortnite has implemented the changes they promised by increasing the movement speed and reverting the sluggish movement implemented at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1.

While these changes were expected to be made in the next few weeks, as stated by Fortnite’s official account on X, it seems like the changes have already started rolling.

The goal Epic Games set out was to set a faster pace without undermining the visual enhancements that Chapter 5 Season 1 aimed to deliver and it looks like the team delivered. A reliable data miner by the name of ShiinaBR posted a snippet of what seems to be the increased movement speed.

Many users were quick to respond with how the newer animation looked much more fluid and clean, while others criticized it for looking the same. One user even stated that Epic needs to increase the animation speed since the movement speed looks “good” but the animation speed looks “exhausting.”

Since the small clip only showed seconds of movement, certain users wondered if the movement while crouching had been fixed as well. Some users were quick to point out that now that Epic is done fixing the movement speed, they should fix the locker changes while lauding the developer.