Fortnite players have one strange request for OG container change

Rishabh Sabarwal
An opened Ammo Box in Fortnite

Fortnite players have demanded Epic to bring an important change to one OG container to Chapter 5. Here’s what they asked for.

Containers in Fortnite provide players with loot such as weapons, gold bars, materials, and consumable items. Furthermore, the most recent Chapter 5 Season 2 introduced players to a new sort of container in addition to the regular loot chests, ammunition boxes, and supply drops.

However, one OG container, the Large Ammo Box, has sparked debate among players because it does not drop consumable items like Bandages, Shield Potions, and so on during the current season. As a result, players are urging that Epic put consumables back into the container, as large ammo boxes are currently no different from smaller ones.

This further restricts consumables from being claimed by NPCs roaming the island, loot chests, or supply drops. However, with the arrival of Flowberries and Flowberry Fizz, players are depending on these newer items rather than the traditional shield potions, plainly due to a higher jump effect.

Nonetheless, the community is concerned about the scarcity of shield potions in large ammo boxes, that no longer fulfill the role they once did in the OG of Fortnite.

Speaking about the situation, one such player said, “No joke. I kept on believing they gave shields and I thought I was just really unlucky.” Another chimed in, “I don’t understand why they removed it. Big ammo boxes were rarer but you got minis or big pots and it was awesome. Don’t have them drop Flowberry Fizz or anything game-breaking, but bring back the minis and big pots.”

Epic is currently on thin-ice with the player community due to massive UI changes that they implemented in Fortnite’s locker system with the latest update. However, with the arrival of the new Avatar event, players are loving the new mythic weapons that change the ongoing meta in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 5

Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh is a Games Writer at Dexerto.

