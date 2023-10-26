Fortnite players divided over Michael Myers skin adding “serial killer to a kids game”

The much awaited Michael Myers skin has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 and fans of the Halloween film franchise are thrilled to get their hands on the cosmetic set. On the other hand, the community is divided due to this as they find it inappropriate adding a “serial killer to a kids game”.

Fortnite’s annual Halloween event, Fortnitemares 2023, is winding down, and to mark the occasion, Epic Games has released three new skins based on well-known pop culture icons. This included Alan Wake, Jack Skellington, and Michael Myers.

Michael Myers, the serial killer featured in John Carpenter’s Halloween films, is infamous for his stealthy and ruthless pursuit of his victims. Everyone knows who this is as soon as they see him, thus Fortnite players and fans of slasher thriller movies have been raving about his new skin in the game.

Epic Games The emote lets Michael Myers play the Halloween theme on a keyboard.

This cosmetic bundle includes the masked Michael Myers skin, a Pumpkin Back Bling, and Michael’s Signature Slasher Knife, redesigned as a Pickaxe. However, the most interesting aspect of the cosmetic pack is the emote in which the serial killer performs the Halloween theme on a keyboard.

Fans of the film series are understandably ecstatic, but the inclusion of a serial killer in a kid’s game has drawn criticism from some quarters. Here’s how the community is split.

Fortnite players divided over Michael Myers skin

On October 25, 2023, players were able to purchase the Michael Myers outfit for 1,500 V-Bucks and the cosmetic bundle for 1,800 V-Bucks from the Item Shop, as announced by Epic Games. The bundle is still available to purchase and is here to stay until Fortnitemares ends.

Ever since, the release of the skin has caused quite a stir among players on social media as several users are against the collaboration entirely. One such user posted on X and said, “They’re adding Michael Myers to Fortnite. A serial killer to a kids game. Just another serious and cool character ruined.”

A similar user chimed in, “Do they not know what Michael does?” However, on the opposing end, fans of the Halloween film franchise showed their joy and gratitude to Epic.

A fan replied to the original post by saying, “Gonna be a killer good time”. Another one commented, “Purely and simply… evil”.

While this year’s Halloween event failed to captivate players, the inclusion of these new collaboration skins has piqued the community’s interest in playing the game.