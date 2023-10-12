Fortnite players complain Fortnitemares 2023 isn’t “Halloween” enough

Fortnitemares returned in 2023 with a bunch of spooky-themed content in Fortnite, however, some players have slammed the event for the lack of a Halloween theme.

Fortnite’s yearly Halloween update Fortnitemares has typically been a fan-favorite event that has been widely loved.

This year’s update featured a plethora of returning and new additions in the form of spooky-themed quests, cosmetics, rewards, LTMs, UI revamp, and more. Certain classics were unvaulted, such as Candies, Witch Broom, and the iconic Pumpkin Launcher.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Michael Myers skin will soon release in Fortnite.

Exciting new weapons such as the Wood Stake Shotgun and Thorne’s Vampiric Blade were also added, as well as some major franchise collaborations were announced. These involve cosmetic sets featuring Michael Myers, Alan Wake, and Jack Skellington.

Article continues after ad

Although, this wasn’t enough to please some fans who have called out the event for not being “Halloween” enough.

Players criticize lack of Halloween theme in Fortnitemares 2023

Many players have blasted the event on socials for the lack of a Halloween theme in relation to decorations and other aspects of classic Fortnitemares that weren’t included this year.

Article continues after ad

One in particular posted to Reddit titled: “I’m getting sick of this.” Although they began complimenting the skins, rewards, and mythic items by saying they are “better than last year,” still they were not enough to impress them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Aside from the bus, there is nothing remotely Halloween-themed on the map. No eclipse. No decorations except for tiny buckets of candy. No jumpscare zones. Nothing. I don’t understand why they can’t decorate at the very least,” the player went on to explain.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Several fans agreed reflecting similar views as they pointed towards the lack of various features and decorations that were previously loved by the community, yet had not returned.

“It just ain’t Fortnitemares without the Halloween decorations and the slight fog,” a player commented.

Another added: “I miss the store from Retail Row and all the decorated houses at Pleasant Park and other POIs. I miss Haunted Hills.”

With still weeks to go before Halloween arrives and the Fortnitemares event ending, players aim to wait and see whether Epic Games will add these afore-mentioned features to the game or not.

Article continues after ad