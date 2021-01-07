Logo
Where to find Bigfoot in Fortnite: Tips for tracking elusive Season 5 NPC

Published: 7/Jan/2021 2:44

by Brad Norton
Epic Games

Bigfoot is by far the most elusive character in Fortnite Season 5. However, that doesn’t mean he’s not out there. Here’s a few key tricks to keep in mind when trying to hunt down the rare NPC.

From Big Chuggus to Ragnarok and even The Mandalorian himself, there are ton of NPCs scattered across Fortnite. Some are purely there for comedic effect while others actually have a real impact.

Many will help you heal up while others will provide an assortment of resources. Each character comes with its own function thanks to the new Gold Bar currency system in Season 5.

If you’re trying to meet every single character on the map, however, there’s none more elusive than Bigfoot. This exceedingly rare NPC has kept players scratching their heads for weeks. But here’s how you can effectively track it down in your next session.

Fortnite Season 5 map
Fortnite.gg
A look at each unique spawn point for Bigfoot in Fortnite Season 5.

First off, it’s important to note that like most other NPCs, Bigfoot can spawn in a few different locations. Thankfully, every sighting of this character has come from the very bottom edges of the map.

The next thing to keep in mind is that Bigfoot wanders around. It won’t stay in its spawn location for long, meaning you could see it out and about on your travels. There is a strategy to help nail down its specific position on the map, however.

You’ll want to first track down Bunker Jonesy. This NPC can appear at both Camp Cod and Shipwreck Cove. If he’s not at the first, head to the second POI and check there. Once you’ve made contact, it’ll cost you 100 Gold Bars to gain some intel on Bigfoot.

Fortnite Junker Bonesy
Epic Games
Bunker Jonesy will help nail down the exact location of Bigfoot.

Jonesy will reveal the location of a nearby Bigfoot on your map. Place a marker on this position and head there immediately before it walks away. You should see Bigfoot stumbling around but you can approach it just like any other NPC without fear of it running off.

Interacting with Bigfoot will provide you with a Zero Point fish. This can be used to heal or teleport no different from if it was caught in a river.

Fortnite Bigfoot
Epic Games
Bigfoot appears no different from any other NPC when you actually get close.

So if you’re trying to tick off every single NPC sighting this season, make sure you get Bigfoot done sooner than later. It’s the rarest character to spot, and it’s much harder to do so without first talking to Bunker Jonesy.

For a rundown on every NPC location in Fortnite, be sure to check our full guide.

Fortnite pro Khanada’s YouTube stream instantly shut down following Twitch ban

Published: 6/Jan/2021 21:55

by Albert Petrosyan
TSM / YouTube

Leon ‘Khanada’ Khim, a competitive Fortnite player who recently joined Built By Gamers, saw his first YouTube broadcast instantly shut down after the former TSM pro was looking for a new platform to stream following his Twitch account’s ban.

Khanada is running out of options when it comes to platforms he can live-stream on. Built By Gamers’ newest high-profile recruit had built a lot of hype surrounding his first YouTube stream, where he also announced that he’d be joining the organization.

With over 144K subscribers on YouTube, there was sure to be lots of viewers who would be tuning in, except for the fact that barely 25 minutes or so into it, the stream was inexplicably shut down.

“Bro I just got banned for nothing,” Khanada tweeted out. “Everybody hates me. I might be the most unluckiest person to touch streaming. Anyway, thanks for everyone that showed up to the stream, means a lot. I’ll try to get this fixed as soon as possible and let you know when my next stream [is].”

Khanada - Twitter
There was a lot of hype surrounding Khanada’s first YouTube stream.

At this point, it’s not clear exactly what caused the issue that led to YouTube turning off the broadcast. When attempting to click to any links leading to it, users now get a message that reads, “This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.”

What makes things a bit more confusing is that this appears to be the only content on Khanada’s YouTube page that’s been taken down; the dozens of other videos he’s published over the past two years continue to exist on the page, along with his verification status.

“I actually missed streaming so much just for it to get snatched right out of my hands,” Khim added on Twitter after appealing to YouTube’s Head of Gaming, Ryan ‘Fwiz’ Wyatt.

Built By Gamers
Khanada is the latest big-name recruit for Built By Gamers.

What the Fortnite player is probably also alluding to in that latest tweet is the fact that not only was his attempt to stream on YouTube unsuccessful, but he’s also banned on streaming on Twitch as well.

Back in September, the former TSM man was hit with an indefinite suspension, and after a lengthy appeals process, he revealed that Twitch hadn’t budged from their original decision, stating that they “do not un-suspend accounts for this level of abuse.”

The “abuse” they referred to stems from the original reason for the suspension; the platform believed that Khanada had been “making threats,” despite his claims that it was just some in-game trash talk, and nothing he’s done so far has been able to persuade them otherwise.

As always, we will continue to bring you the latest on this situation as more information becomes available, so make sure to check back here regularly for updates.