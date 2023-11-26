Spider-Man 2 planned to give Miles Morales a Symbiote suit until it was cut from the game
Spider-Man 2 story details continue to come out, with the latest bombshell revealing Miles Morales nearly donned the Symbiote suit.
It’s been a little over a month since Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 dropped. As Insomniac Games continues to rack up huge milestones for its feat, narrative details are coming to light from every angle.
Since the “spoiler window” has ended, members from Insomniac have revealed details like the upcoming Wolverine game and their Spider-Man share the same universe. They’ve also explained how Miles Morales will be the focal point moving forward.
New information has come to light from Venom voice actor Tony Todd, as he discussed that Venom and Miles were meant to be together in Spider-Man 2.
Tony Todd revealed scrapped content for Miles Morales’ Symbiote
The surprising news of Miles and the Symbiote came as a two-part reveal from Venom voice actor Tony Todd. During the Fan Expo San Francisco, Todd said that Insomniac Games only used 10% of his recorded work for Venom.
.@TonyTodd54 has confirmed that Insomniac only used 10% of his Venom dialogue in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2! More might be saved for the future! 👀🕷 pic.twitter.com/r1eX17ZYvu— Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) November 25, 2023
While this news may be a shock for some, it makes sense. Insomniac all but confirmed a Venom spin-off may be in the pipeline if “fans want it.” Therefore, the natural assumption here is that they would use any leftover voice work.
However, Todd followed up with the mention that some of his recorded work involved scenes for Miles Morales. Miles was supposed to get a Symbiote suit at some point in Spider-Man 2, but they ultimately scrapped it.
.@TonyTodd54 has confirmed that he recorded lines for scrapped scenes when Miles had the symbiote in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2! 👀🕸️ pic.twitter.com/Tiv9H9Ejzh— Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) November 25, 2023
This revelation came as a shock for many, as the idea of Miles donning the Symbiote in Spider-Man 2 with his current array of powers is a surreal thought. Many replies lamented the missed opportunity, but given the story’s direction, it’s a decision made for the best.
Who knows? As a sequel lies in waiting, maybe Miles will get his chance to be a bully like the previous users of the suit.