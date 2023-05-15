Fortnite update 24.40 early patch notes: Ranked mode, bug fixes, more

Fortnite update 24.40 is almost here, so here’s everything we know about the new features coming your way including the recently-announced Ranked mode.

There are just a few weeks to go until Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 comes to an end, but Epic Games still have some tricks up their sleeve, as the arrival of update v24.40 will introduce a new Ranked mode.

This competitive mode will replace the battle royale’s existing Arena mode, giving players the chance to rise up through the ranks. The current Star Wars crossover will also continue into this update.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite’s v24.40 update.

Fortnite update 24.40 downtime details

This hasn’t been confirmed by Epic Games, but if previous updates are anything to go by, downtime for Fortnite update v24.40 will probably begin on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 12AM PT / 3AM ET / 8AM BST.

It’s unknown how long downtime will last, but it’s usually around two or three hours, depending on the amount of new content being added.

Ranked mode arrives

Epic Games has already confirmed that an official Ranked mode will finally be coming to Fortnite as part of the v24.20 update. You’ll be able to play Ranked in both regular Battle Royale and Zero Build.

Once you’ve enabled Ranked, you’ll be able to compete to rise through Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Elite, Champion, and Unreal in the first Ranked season, which will be known as Season Zero.

Season Zero will last until the end of Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 3, during which time Epic Games will “make any adjustments to issues and concerns that arise”.

We’ll have more details and guides for Ranked mode when Fortnite update v24.40 goes live.

Arena mode gets discontinued

With the arrival of Ranked mode, Epic Games has confirmed that Arena mode will be discontinued.

More Star Wars Quests

It’s good news for Star Wars fans, as the current Find The Force crossover will continue beyond the v24.40 update. Expect new quests to go live the day after the update on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

You’ll also be able to continue enjoying all of those Star Wars-themed weapons and cosmetics until the event ends on May 23, 2023.

Fortnite update 24.40 bug fixes

The following bugs are currently scheduled to be fixed with Fortnite update v24.40:

Multiple outfits may appear shiny/glossy.

Back Blings appear to float detached when equipped with the Clone Trooper outfit.

Clone Trooper head movement appears static.

That’s everything we know about Fortnite update v24.40 so far! We’ll keep this page updated when more information is revealed, but until then, check out our Fortnite page for all the latest news and guides.