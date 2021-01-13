Fortnite has introduced a brand new weapon called the Lever Action Shotgun with its v15.20 update, but are its stats any good?

The latest update for Epic Games’ popular battle royale has introduced a trickle of new content to refresh the game, including a new crashed Predator ship in Stealthy Stronghold and an Exotic weapon called the Hop Rock Dualies.

While those additions will no doubt get plenty of attention, the game has also introduced a new regular weapon called the Lever Action Shotgun. As the name suggests, it’s a short-range companion to the currently-available Lever Action Rifle.

Here’s everything we know about the weapon so far, including damage, reload time, and how to find one.

What is the Lever Action Shotgun?

The official description for the Lever Action Shotgun from Epic Games is as follows: “Pump-Action. Deals high damage at a moderate fire rate. Short range and limited magazine size.”

It seems as though the weapon is meant to act as a replacement for the fan-favorite Pump Shotgun, which was vaulted at the start of Season 5. Many players were frustrated at that decision, so hopefully, this will keep them happy.

Fun fact: The Lever Action Shotgun reloads with a pretty nice swivel animation. This is purely a visual detail, of course, but it’s a nice feature that definitely adds to the weapon’s cool factor.

How to get the Lever Action Shotgun in Fortnite

Fortunately, the Lever Action Shotgun is relatively easy to find. Unlike the Exotic weapons that require you to purchase them from specific NPCs on the map, this new shotgun will appear almost everywhere you go.

Read More: Where to find the elusive Bigfoot in Fortnite

The Lever Action Shotgun can be found lying around as floor loot or by searching in chests and supply drops. It’s available in common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary variations.

Is the Fortnite Lever Action Shotgun any good?

The common version of the Lever Action Shotgun deals 10.4 damage per pellet and has a reload time of 6.6 seconds. The legendary version deals 12.1 damage per pellet and has a reload time of 5.7 seconds.

All variations of the weapon have a magazine size of 6 and use Shells as ammo.

Lever Action Shotgun + Stats pic.twitter.com/QY2mobPuZQ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 13, 2021

It’s worth pointing out that each shot has multiple pellets in it, so the actual amount of damage it deals is far higher than the numbers above. We’ll definitely be adding this weapon to our loadout.

At the end of the day, whether a weapon is any good often comes down to personal preference. That said, we can see a lot of fans of the Tactical Shotgun and Pump Shotgun making the jump to the Lever Action Shotgun in future games.

For more updates, guides and leaks make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.