Fortnite Lever Action Shotgun: Where to get it, stats, rarities

Published: 13/Jan/2021 13:07

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Lever Action Shotgun
Epic Games

Fortnite has introduced a brand new weapon called the Lever Action Shotgun with its v15.20 update, but are its stats any good?

The latest update for Epic Games’ popular battle royale has introduced a trickle of new content to refresh the game, including a new crashed Predator ship in Stealthy Stronghold and an Exotic weapon called the Hop Rock Dualies.

While those additions will no doubt get plenty of attention, the game has also introduced a new regular weapon called the Lever Action Shotgun. As the name suggests, it’s a short-range companion to the currently-available Lever Action Rifle.

Here’s everything we know about the weapon so far, including damage, reload time, and how to find one.

Fortnite Lever Action ShotgunThe Lever Action Rifle was introduced to Fortnite with the v15.20 update.

What is the Lever Action Shotgun?

The official description for the Lever Action Shotgun from Epic Games is as follows: “Pump-Action. Deals high damage at a moderate fire rate. Short range and limited magazine size.”

It seems as though the weapon is meant to act as a replacement for the fan-favorite Pump Shotgun, which was vaulted at the start of Season 5. Many players were frustrated at that decision, so hopefully, this will keep them happy.

Fun fact: The Lever Action Shotgun reloads with a pretty nice swivel animation. This is purely a visual detail, of course, but it’s a nice feature that definitely adds to the weapon’s cool factor.

Fortnite lever action shotgun
Epic Games
The Lever Action Rifle deals heavy close-range damage but isn’t very good at long-range assaults.

How to get the Lever Action Shotgun in Fortnite

Fortunately, the Lever Action Shotgun is relatively easy to find. Unlike the Exotic weapons that require you to purchase them from specific NPCs on the map, this new shotgun will appear almost everywhere you go.

The Lever Action Shotgun can be found lying around as floor loot or by searching in chests and supply drops. It’s available in common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary variations.

Is the Fortnite Lever Action Shotgun any good?

The common version of the Lever Action Shotgun deals 10.4 damage per pellet and has a reload time of 6.6 seconds. The legendary version deals 12.1 damage per pellet and has a reload time of 5.7 seconds.

All variations of the weapon have a magazine size of 6 and use Shells as ammo.

It’s worth pointing out that each shot has multiple pellets in it, so the actual amount of damage it deals is far higher than the numbers above. We’ll definitely be adding this weapon to our loadout.

At the end of the day, whether a weapon is any good often comes down to personal preference. That said, we can see a lot of fans of the Tactical Shotgun and Pump Shotgun making the jump to the Lever Action Shotgun in future games.

For more updates, guides and leaks make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.

How to get Hop Rock Dualies exotic weapon in Fortnite

Published: 13/Jan/2021 11:19

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Hop Rock Dualies exotic weapon
Epic Games

Fortnite has introduced a new Exotic-class weapon called the Hop Rock Dualies in its v15.20 update. Here’s where you can find it.

Season 5 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale is one of the most exciting in the game’s history, having brought with it a host of additions including a map overhaul, crossovers with The Mandalorian, and a new Gold Bars currency with bounties to complete.

And they’re not finished yet. Following the winter break, a new v15.20 update has gone live in Fortnite. One of the most exciting reveals is the introduction of a new Exotic weapon called the Hop Rock Dualies.

Players will no doubt be excited to try out the new Fortnite addition, so we’ve put together a hand guide to finding it in the game.

Hop Rock Dualies location in Fortnite

Fortnite Hop Rock Dualies location map
Epic Games
The Hop Rock Dualies can be purchased at one of two locations on the map.

As with the other Exotic weapons, such as the Dub double-barrelled shotgun and the Boom Sniper Rifle, you can’t simply stumble across the Hop Rock Dualies by searching random chests; you have to purchase it from an NPC called Cole.

Unfortunately, Cole can spawn in one of two locations on the map, so you’re going to have to take your chances. He can either appear at the Shipwreck Cove landmark, which is found at the southeast of the map, at a campsite north of Retail Row.

If you want to get your hands on the Hop Rock Dualies in Fortnite, here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Head to either the campsite north of Retail Row or Shipwreck Cove on the map.
  2. Once you’re there, locate Cole (they will have a three-dotted speech bubble above their head).
  3. Speak to them and select the Hop Rock Dualies option.
  4. Click again to confirm the purchase.
Fortnite Hop Rock Dualies location Cole
Epic Games
You can get the Hop Rock Dualies by speaking to Cole.

How much do the Hop Rock Dualies cost?

If you want to get your hands on the new gun, you’ll need to make sure you’re loaded with 500 Gold Bars. That’s not an easy amount to come by, so check out our guide for making money in Fortnite if you’re short.

The Hop Rock Dualies weapon includes two pistols, making it the perfect choice for gunslingers. They use medium bullets, deal 43 damage to players, and have a magazine size of 18 with a reload time of 2.7 seconds.

If you want to get your hands on any of the other Exotic-class weapons like the Boom Sniper Rifle or the Shadow Tracker Pistol, check out our complete guide to finding Exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 5.