Epic Games reveal bug fixes coming in Fortnite v15.10 update - Dexerto

Epic Games reveal bug fixes coming in Fortnite v15.10 update

Published: 13/Dec/2020 17:48

by Daniel Cleary
Salty towers with fortnite logo
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games developers have confirmed a list of all the bug fixes coming in the next Fortnite v15.10 update, ahead of the 14 Days of Fortnite Winterfest event.

Fortnite Season 5 is now fully underway, with plenty of fan-favorite characters from The Mandalorian, The Walking Dead, and Halo being added in recent updates.

Along with adding fresh content and cosmetics to keep players entertained, Epic have also set their sights on fixing some of the biggest bugs and other issues that have been affecting Fortnite.

Black widow in fortnite
Epic Games
A Fortnite bug has made the Widow’s Light back bling invisible for some players.

With only a few days left until the 14 Days of Fortnite event is expected to start, Epic Games have now revealed a list of fixes, on their public Trello board, for the upcoming v15.10 patch.

Some of the bugs highlighted on the community board tackle issues such as cosmetic items not showing up, Fortnite quest glitches, and more.

Another aspect of the popular battle royale title that Epic is working on is the Fortnite Crew feature, which will be receiving quite a few fixes in the v15.10 patch. Here are all of the bugs that are expected in Fortnite’s winter update.

Fortnite v15.10 bug fixes

  • Quests are Marked as “New.”
  • Fishing Collection Book leaderboard and friend progress not visible.
  • Widow’s Light Back Bling not visible on PC with Effects set to Low.
  • Certain NPCs are granting Storm Surge credit when damaged in Arena.
  • Big Chuggus’s Character Collection tab lists an extra 3rd location.
  • High sensitivity/acceleration on Xbox consoles when using keyboard and mouse.
  • Multiple actions’ names are missing from the Custom Controller settings.
  • “There was a problem” error when joining Fortnite Crew on PlayStation.
  • Fortnite Crew button missing on PlayStation after joining.
  • Fortnite Crew “time remaining” timer may appear off by a day.
  • Cancelling Fortnite Crew on a different platform.
List of bug fixes in fortnite
Epic Games
All of the bugs labeled for fixes in the next Fortnite update.

As well as those, the Fortnite devs are also working on audio and loading screen issues that have affected players in Season 5, but they will likely be released during the next update.

While the winter holiday event has yet to be officially announced, the upcoming v15.10 patch is expected to go live around December 18.

SypherPK reveals the best landing spot in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 13/Dec/2020 6:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK Fortnite Season 5 Best Spot
SypherPK / Epic Games

SypherPK is often the first to find the latest tips and tricks in Fortnite, and in his latest video, he revealed what he thinks is the best landing spot in Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite players have different tastes and preferences when it comes to landing spots. Some want to hot drop into chaos right out of the gate. Others want to land somewhere safe.

Fortunately, Fortnite Season 5 has many different landing spots, including Salty Towers, Dirty Docks, and the classic Retail Row. They all have their strengths and weaknesses, but the most important thing is that there’s a place for everyone. 

Still, players often discuss which places they think are objectively better than others. It usually comes down to things like how many chests are in the area or the loot quality. However, Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan believes there’s one place that rules them all.

SypherPK Fortnite Season 5 Best Spot
Epic Games
SypherPK thinks the Zero Point is the best place to land in Fortnite Season 5.

SypherPK sends his character hurling towards the Zero Point in the middle of the map. But instead of landing nearby, he goes inside. “When you go into the Zero Point, this happens,” he said. His character vanished, and the screen turned into a blue wormhole. 

“This is actually the first time I’ve ever been through the Zero Point,” he added. “You get 50 shield, and you get thrown down here.” The extra shield is a handy boost to start off with, but that’s not all. There are still some treasure chests to plunder.

The Zero Point sent him floating down into the barren wasteland below. It has large jagged rocks, purple crystals, and some decent loot. “Underneath, ladies and gentlemen, there’s three chests… and a bunch of extra loot,” he said.

“And let’s say, for example, you didn’t get any shields for that, you can just come right up here after this, and there is always gonna be a Slurp Truck here,” he said. He walked over a dune and towards a van down by the river. “And there’s more loot around the way.”

It’s not really a secret since it’s right in the middle of the map. Plus, the center has always been a hot spot, which will probably put some players off.

Still, SypherPK is adamant that it’s the best spot to land in Fortnite Season 5, and he’s made a pretty good case for it.