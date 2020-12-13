Epic Games reveal bug fixes coming in Fortnite v15.10 update - Dexerto

Epic Games developers have confirmed a list of all the bug fixes coming in the next Fortnite v15.10 update, ahead of the 14 Days of Fortnite Winterfest event.

Fortnite Season 5 is now fully underway, with plenty of fan-favorite characters from The Mandalorian, The Walking Dead, and Halo being added in recent updates.

Along with adding fresh content and cosmetics to keep players entertained, Epic have also set their sights on fixing some of the biggest bugs and other issues that have been affecting Fortnite.

With only a few days left until the 14 Days of Fortnite event is expected to start, Epic Games have now revealed a list of fixes, on their public Trello board, for the upcoming v15.10 patch.

Some of the bugs highlighted on the community board tackle issues such as cosmetic items not showing up, Fortnite quest glitches, and more.

Another aspect of the popular battle royale title that Epic is working on is the Fortnite Crew feature, which will be receiving quite a few fixes in the v15.10 patch. Here are all of the bugs that are expected in Fortnite’s winter update.

Fortnite v15.10 bug fixes

Quests are Marked as “New.”

Fishing Collection Book leaderboard and friend progress not visible.

Widow’s Light Back Bling not visible on PC with Effects set to Low.

Certain NPCs are granting Storm Surge credit when damaged in Arena.

Big Chuggus’s Character Collection tab lists an extra 3rd location.

High sensitivity/acceleration on Xbox consoles when using keyboard and mouse.

Multiple actions’ names are missing from the Custom Controller settings.

“There was a problem” error when joining Fortnite Crew on PlayStation.

Fortnite Crew button missing on PlayStation after joining.

Fortnite Crew “time remaining” timer may appear off by a day.

Cancelling Fortnite Crew on a different platform.

As well as those, the Fortnite devs are also working on audio and loading screen issues that have affected players in Season 5, but they will likely be released during the next update.

While the winter holiday event has yet to be officially announced, the upcoming v15.10 patch is expected to go live around December 18.