Fortnite players are desperate for more DBZ skins after the current collab

DBZ is no stranger to Fortnite, after three successful collabs with the legendary anime. Safe to say fans want more, with players dropping what they’d like to see in possible collabs.

Epic Games’ collaboration efforts to bring popular media to Fortnite have been quite the spectacle. Boot up Fortnite, and nearly every iconic video game character, celebrity, or anime character is in-game.

To date, DBZ’s been part of the game’s collaboration bread and butter, with three collaborations introducing various characters from the anime. The latest drop included Perfect Cell and Frieza joining the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and many more.

However, fans have demanded more, and with that said, players have started cooking up who they’d like to see if Fortnite and DBZ collab again.

Fortnite players share their wishlist for future DBZ skins

In a Reddit thread shared on the official Fortnite page, DaimaoOfTheGreen shared a concept for what they’d like to see from a fourth drop.

“This gotta be next for the DBZ collab,” they said with an image of Android 17 and 18 as well as Trunks. They added: “Hopefully we would get a Z saga and Super style for each of these 3 characters.”

This wishlist struck well with fans as a few commented how quickly they’d purchase Trunks. “I’d snag that DBZ-era Trunks in a heartbeat,” one said. Another replied: “I haven’t really enjoyed Dragon Ball Z since middle school, but if they released Trunks, I would probably pull the trigger.”

Others shared their dream collabs with Buu and his various forms after absorbing nearly half of the DBZ roster during his reign of terror a crowd favorite. Another crowd favorite was Broly, although players quickly pointed out that both characters could be a problem due to how big their character models are.

With the staggering amount of standouts in DBZ, chances are Fortnite will continue to find ways to bring them over.