Fortnite fans confused why Peter Griffin is so “jacked” compared to Goku

Fortnite fans are calling for an update to the Goku after discovering that Peter Griffin’s skin has more muscles.

Epic Games has gone out of its way to bring more collaborations to Fortnite, and the latest season is a perfect example. In Chapter 5, Fortnite revealed four new collaborations with Family Guy, Metal Gear Solid, The Weeknd, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Fortnite has also seen its fair share of anime collaborations with Attack on Titan, Jujitsu Kaisen, Naruto, and Dragon Ball. The latter has been kitted out with large muscles to represent the characters from the show.

However, the latest battle pass introduced ‘buff’ Peter Griffin, a diversion from how he is pictured in Family Guy. Now, fans have noticed the differing muscle sizes between Peter Griffin and Goku.

Peter Griffin needs to share his gym routine with Goku

A Reddit thread on the official Fortnite page highlighted the difference between Goku and Peter Griffin regarding being ‘jacked.’ Something that fans think Fortnite dropped the ball on, especially considering the quality of the other Dragon Ball skins.

“It’s so wild to me cause Beerus, Goku Black, Cell, Frieza, and Bulma all look good,” said the poster. “Maybe the heads are a little big, but they all actually look like stylized versions of the characters, and then Goku looks like… that.”

The other Dragon Ball skins are nowhere close to being perfect in the eyes of the fanbase. Multiple commenters under the post pointed out the ‘big heads’ on most of the characters. Players also said that Fortnite did well on some of the other skins, with hopes that updates would be coming to those who missed the mark.

“That’s why I bought Frieza and Cell,” said one commenter. “While Frieza is huge, especially his head, both character models are faithful to their anime designs. I honestly don’t know how they could mess Goku up like that.”

Fortnite has announced any plans to update the Goku skin or the other Dragon Ball skins that have been discussed in the community. So, for now, Peter Griffin will remain the ‘strongest’ character in the game.