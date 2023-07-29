Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration is coming according to leaks

Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the biggest anime and manga series in the world, is getting a Fortnite collaboration event according to leaks.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s manga and anime adaptation have both taken the world by storm as one of the most popular Shounen series. Following up the popularity of the “Big 3” shows in Bleach, One Piece, and Naruto is a tall order.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen has managed to stand out from the rest due to its diverse cast of characters, incredible action scenes, theming that’s a bit darker than your average Shounen, and a story that’s kept manga readers and anime viewers alike glued to the series for years.

With Season 2 airing, the incredibly popular Shounen series is picking up steam. And, according to leaks, Jujutsu Kaisen is coming to Fortnite in the near future.

Jujutsu Kaisen is coming to Fortnite

For those unaware, Jujutsu Kaisen is a series all about Sorcerers harnessing the power of Curses to fight off demons and otherworldly threats.

And, while the action scenes and bombastic battles are a sight to behold, fans of the series have largely stuck around for the series’ supporting cast. Gojo trends across social media platforms after the release of every new manga chapter and every new anime episode for a reason.

Now, these iconic characters are set to be arriving in Fortnite.

Multiple leakers have corroborated this news, and, while there’s no official release date at the time of writing, people are hyped to see this hot new anime series coming to Fortnite.

It hasn’t yet been confirmed which characters will be coming to the game, nor has it been confirmed if JJK will have a full-on event associated with it like Dragon Ball Z did. We’ll keep you updated as more information comes out about this massive collaboration.