Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5: Release date & spoilers

The upcoming episode will wrap up the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc. Here are the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5.

Jujutsu Kaisen airs another thrilling episode where Gojo proves why he is called the “strongest sorcerer alive.” Another epic battle comes to an end as the young sorcerer mercilessly defeats the Sorcerer Killer, Toji Fushiguro.

The fourth episode shows Gojo using some of his iconic techniques for the first time. As the flashback arc nears its end, the series will finally air the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc.

However, the final episode of Season 2’s first cour is going to be just as epic. Fans will find answers to some of the important questions. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 will release on August 3 at 12:00am JST. The anime will drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am PT

9:00am MST

10:00am CT

11:00am EST

4:00pm BST

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 spoilers

After Toji’s defeat, Geto sees Gojo standing while holding Riko’s body. All the Time Vessel Association members were standing there and celebrating Riko’s death since it meant their “god” won’t be tainted by the merging. Gojo asks Geto if he should kill them, but the latter rejects it, saying there would be no point in it.

A year later, Gojo trains harder than ever, taking his Limitless to the next level. He notices Geto losing weight and looking more down than usual. However, Gojo lets it go after Geto assures him that he’s fine.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 will focus mostly on Geto’s downfall as he is unable to move on from the tragedy even after a year. Witnessing the disturbing scene of people cheering over a middle school girl’s death really messed him up. That one scene kept playing in his mind over and over.

As he falls further into darkness, Geto questions his intentions of being a Jujutsu Sorcerer. Yuki Tsukumo, a special-grade sorcerer, will also appear and talk with Geto about her goals. She plans to eradicate curses forever since constantly fighting them only results in casualties. Things get even worse for Geto when Yu Haibara dies on a mission.

He finally loses control when he is on a solo mission and witnesses two little girls being imprisoned in their village. The village was having trouble because of cursed spirits, but the villagers blamed those girls since they had some powers. Geto kills the entire village, a total of 112 people, before leaving Jujutsu Tech High School.

He meets Shoko in Shinjuku, and the former calls Gojo over. The two strongest sorcerers stand face to face, where they question each other before finally becoming enemies. As Geto leaves, Gojo realizes being the strongest isn’t enough since he cannot save those who fall into darkness.

Geto starts a cult to absorb cursed energy and eliminate all non-jujutsu sorcerers. In contrast, Gojo decides to reform the conservative society of Jujutsu Sorcerery. He takes Megumi in after saving him from the Zenin Clan. The flashback ends with Gojo telling Megumi about the Clan and asking him to become stronger.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

