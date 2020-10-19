Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Week 2: results & final placements - Dexerto

The Fortnite Champion Series is already through to its second week and we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown on all of the latest action.
With the first week of competition being a rather lopsided affair across the board, week two was a chance for most Trios to claim their revenge. From reigning champs to hungry up and comers, this round of the tournament was much tighter than the first.
Following a series of qualifiers, teams had just six matches to prove themselves on the final day. It was intense from start to finish with wins going to a wide assortment of Trios
Another $36,855 was up for grabs, but only one team could walk away with the lion’s share. Here’s an overview of how it all played out in week two.
FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA Eeast recap – Week Two
Bucke, Khanada, & Kreo closed out the NA East win last week, whereas this week, they failed to crack the top 10. It was time for others to launch themselves into the spotlight and that’s just what Zayt, Saf, and Stretch did.
Together, they put up 214 points across the six lobbies. This pushed them into the top spot with a near 50 point lead over the second-best team. While it may not have been quite as lopsided as last week, the top of the pack still led by a considerable amount.
Familiar faces like Reverse2k, Ceice, Bizzlie, and plenty of others all found themselves in the top 10 and in the money this time around. With only one week left before the finals, however, it’s going to be a mad rush to secure a spot in the closing showdown.
FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA East results – Week Two (Top 15)
|Place
|Players
|Points
|1
|Zayt, Saf, & Stretch
|214
|2
|Jamper, Bugha, & Avery
|168
|3
|Knight, RogueShark, & Av
|164
|4
|Unkown, casqer, & smqcked
|153
|5
|Clix, illest, & Bizzle
|151
|6
|Deyy, Mero, Reverse2k
|145
|7
|Ajay, Roqz, & vyx
|130
|8
|Commandment, Cented, & Edgey
|129
|9
|Voil, Rocaine, & Teejay
|129
|10
|Chap, Coop, & Whofishy
|121
|11
|Ceice, Furious, & Blake
|116
|12
|Zexrow, Calc, & Mackwood1x
|108
|13
|OliverOG, Pulseonix, & Larson
|98
|14
|Narwhal, Zlem, & Bank
|94
|15
|Kremon, Bucke, & Demonada
|93
FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA West recap – Week Two
On the opposite side of things, it was pure dominance from a familiar Trio. The same lineup that closed out week one with a commanding lead kept their form heading into week two. Arkhram, rehx, & EpikWhale soared to the front with 236 points across six games.
More than 30 points ahead of the second-best and 75 points over the third-placed team when all was said and done. They’re clearly the frontrunners for the region and that doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA West results – Week Two
|Place
|Players
|Points
|1
|Arkhram, rehx, & EpikWhale
|236
|2
|Reet, wavydfavs13, & wavys
|204
|3
|NorCal Mony, jayrosez, & sym
|161
|4
|Kono, Salvo, & Dex
|158
|5
|Beast, Wheels, & Tautai
|155
|6
|Poodle, maken, & kenshi
|147
|7
|BumHuevos, caleb, & verT
|142
|8
|NateXX, 50cal blizy, & spideyy
|142
|9
|SkipperXX, Zinqxz, & egirl slayer7647
|135
One week of regular competition remains before we reached the finals for FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4. Keep your eyes peeled for results this time next week.