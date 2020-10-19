 Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Week 2: results & final placements - Dexerto
Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Week 2: results & final placements

Published: 19/Oct/2020 4:27

by Brad Norton
Epic Games

The Fortnite Champion Series is already through to its second week and we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown on all of the latest action.

With the first week of competition being a rather lopsided affair across the board, week two was a chance for most Trios to claim their revenge. From reigning champs to hungry up and comers, this round of the tournament was much tighter than the first.

Following a series of qualifiers, teams had just six matches to prove themselves on the final day. It was intense from start to finish with wins going to a wide assortment of Trios

Another $36,855 was up for grabs, but only one team could walk away with the lion’s share. Here’s an overview of how it all played out in week two.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA Eeast recap – Week Two

Bucke, Khanada, & Kreo closed out the NA East win last week, whereas this week, they failed to crack the top 10. It was time for others to launch themselves into the spotlight and that’s just what Zayt, Saf, and Stretch did.

Together, they put up 214 points across the six lobbies. This pushed them into the top spot with a near 50 point lead over the second-best team. While it may not have been quite as lopsided as last week, the top of the pack still led by a considerable amount.

Familiar faces like Reverse2k, Ceice, Bizzlie, and plenty of others all found themselves in the top 10 and in the money this time around. With only one week left before the finals, however, it’s going to be a mad rush to secure a spot in the closing showdown.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA East results – Week Two (Top 15)

Place Players Points
1 Zayt, Saf, & Stretch 214
2 Jamper, Bugha, & Avery 168
3 Knight, RogueShark, & Av 164
4 Unkown, casqer, & smqcked 153
5 Clix, illest, & Bizzle 151
6 Deyy, Mero, Reverse2k 145
7 Ajay, Roqz, & vyx 130
8 Commandment, Cented, & Edgey 129
9 Voil, Rocaine, & Teejay 129
10 Chap, Coop, & Whofishy 121
11 Ceice, Furious, & Blake 116
12 Zexrow, Calc, & Mackwood1x 108
13 OliverOG, Pulseonix, & Larson 98
14 Narwhal, Zlem, & Bank 94
15 Kremon, Bucke, & Demonada 93

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA West recap – Week Two

On the opposite side of things, it was pure dominance from a familiar Trio. The same lineup that closed out week one with a commanding lead kept their form heading into week two. Arkhram, rehx, & EpikWhale soared to the front with 236 points across six games.

More than 30 points ahead of the second-best and 75 points over the third-placed team when all was said and done. They’re clearly the frontrunners for the region and that doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA West results – Week Two

Place Players Points
1 Arkhram, rehx, & EpikWhale 236
2 Reet, wavydfavs13, & wavys 204
3 NorCal Mony, jayrosez, & sym 161
4 Kono, Salvo, & Dex 158
5 Beast, Wheels, & Tautai 155
6 Poodle, maken, & kenshi 147
7 BumHuevos, caleb, & verT 142
8 NateXX, 50cal blizy, & spideyy 142
9 SkipperXX, Zinqxz, & egirl slayer7647 135

One week of regular competition remains before we reached the finals for FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4. Keep your eyes peeled for results this time next week.

Valorant

Andbox wins NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational: final results

Published: 19/Oct/2020 1:40 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 1:45

by Andrew Amos
NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational header
Twitter: Renegades

Nerd Street Gamers partnered up with Renegades to put on a Valorant Invitational tournament that featured 16 of the best North American teams. With $10,000 up for grabs, there was more than just pride on the line.

Waiting for First Strike and need a healthy dose of competitive Valorant action? The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational was full of insane highlights and crazy results. It should be plenty to hold you over until the next Riot-backed event.

It was the first time fans of North American Valorant were able to see the new-look rosters after the Ignition Series shuffle.

The all-new T1 squad with DaZeD and Spyder made its debut, as well as Immortals after some of their stars took off to NRG and 100 Thieves.

For everything you need to know about the NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational, from who won, to where you can rewatch specific maps, we’ve got you covered.

NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational recap

Ahead of Riot’s First Strike event, this 10K Invitational gave us our first look at a number of overhauled rosters. Perhaps the most intriguing of all, was T1’s recently finalized lineup boasting Counter-Strike Veterans and one of the best aimers in Overwatch history. Their run could not have started any better.

They closed out both of their matchups in Group D without dropping a map. From here, it was straight onto the quarterfinals, though they couldn’t quite keep the momentum up on day two of the competition. Immortals came through with a swift 2-0 before advancing all the way through to the grand finals.

Ultimately, the final showdown in the Invitational put the Immortals roster against Andbox. Bind was the map in the series and it was over in a flash as Andbox cruised through to a  13-7 victory. Up next came Split as things were a little closer this time around.

While Immortals put up more rounds in this map, even taking things to overtime, it was still Andbox that secured the win and therefore, took home the trophy.

NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational results

Saturday, October 17

Group A

Round Match PT ET BST
Opening Round Gen.G 1 – 0 beastcoast 10am 1pm 6pm
Opening Round Immortals 1 – 0 Rise 10am 1pm 6pm
Winners’ Match Gen.G 2 – 1 Immortals 11am 2pm 7pm
Elimination Match beastcoast 1 – 0 Rise 11am 2pm 7pm
Decider Match Immortals 2 – 1 beastcoast 1:30pm 4:30pm 9:30pm

Group B

Round Match PT ET BST
Opening Round Cloud9 0 – 1 Andbox 10am 1pm 6pm
Opening Round Equinox 0 – 1 Complexity 10am 1pm 6pm
Winners’ Match Andbox 2 – 0 Complexity 11am 2pm 7pm
Elimination Match Cloud9 1 – 0 Equinox 11am 2pm 7pm
Decider Match Complexity 0 – 2 Cloud9 1:30pm 4:30pm 9:30pm

Group C

Round Match PT ET BST
Opening Round FaZe 1 – 0 Mamba Mode 10am 1pm 6pm
Opening Round Luminosity 0 – 1 Spacestation 10am 1pm 6pm
Winners’ Match FaZe 2 – 1 Spacestation 11am 2pm 7pm
Elimination Match Mamba Mode 1 – 0 Luminosity 11am 2pm 7pm
Decider Match Spacestation 0 – 2 Mamba Mode 1:30pm 4:30pm 9:30pm

Group D

Round Match PT ET BST
Opening Round T1 1 – 0 Time In 10am 1pm 6pm
Opening Round Renegades 0 – 1 Moon Racoons 10am 1pm 6pm
Winners’ Match T1 2 – 0 Moon Racoons 11am 2pm 7pm
Elimination Match Time In 1 – 0 Renegades 11am 2pm 7pm
Decider Match Moon Raccons 2 – 0 Time In 1:30pm 4:30pm 9:30pm

Sunday, October 18

Round Match PT ET BST
Quarter Final Gen.G 0 – 2 Moon Racoons 10am 1pm 6pm
Quarter Final Andbox 2 – 0 Mamba Mode 10am 1pm 6pm
Quarter Final FaZe 0 – 2 Cloud9 10am 1pm 6pm
Quarter Final T1 0 – 2 Immortals 10am 1pm 6pm
Semi Final Moon Racoons 1 – 2 Andbox 12:30pm 3:30pm 8:30pm
Semi Final Cloud 9 1 – 2 Immortals 12:30pm 3:30pm 8:30pm
Grand Final Andbox 2 – 0 Immortals 3pm 6pm 11pm

NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational final placements

Placing Team Prize Money (USD)
1 Andbox $6,000
2 Immortals $3,000
3-4 Cloud 9 $1,000
3-4 Moon Racoons
5-8 Gen.G Esports
5-8 Mamba Mode Gaming
5-8 FaZe Clan
5-8 T1
9-12 beastcoast
9-12 Complexity
9-12 Spacestation
9-12 Time In
13-16 Rise
13-16 Equinox
13-16 Luminosity
13-16 Renegades

NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational stream

The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational was streamed on the Nerd Street Gamers Twitch account. The action kicked off at 10am PT / 1pm ET on both October 17 and 18. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational teams

The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational featured some of North America’s best talent. The stacked T1 roster, Cloud9, Gen.G, FaZe Clan, and Immortals were the definite headliners. Renegades, of course, sent their own squad as well.

There was also some rising stars that looked to disrupt the power rankings. Andbox and Spacestation Gaming made it through the open qualifiers, while Luminosity looked to build on a solid run against the best of the best.

Team Players
Renegades retrQ, Cp2, Winsum, randyySavage, Berghy
Immortals Genghsta, jcStani, Jmoh, neptune, ShoT_UP
Cloud9 TenZ, Relyks, mitch, shinobi, vice
FaZe Clan corey, ZachaREEE, Marved, babybay, Rawkus
Luminosity Gaming thief, aproto, Venerated, Ksiaze, stellar
Rise riku, Spirit, ChurmZ, anger, Ange
Gen.G effys, gMd, huynh, MkaeL, PLAYER1
Equinox Esports DXN, Dcop, Paincakes, cute fat boy, mina
Complexity ohai, agm, Xp3, sharky, JonahP
Mamba Mode Gaming chase, zecK, Critical, Osias, TBD
T1 brax, AZK, Skadoodle, DaZeD, Spyder
Spacestation Gaming kaplan, roca, sSef, insky, Boostio
beastcoast Elevate, jammyz, TiGG, bdog, YaBoiDre
Moon Racoons Rebo, Temperature, Fiend, aleksandar, Shawn12590
Andbox ANDROID, yay, b0i, seb, POACH
Time In Ninja, Kurt, Morg, Grego, Dani

While this tournament may be over, be on the lookout for plenty of top-level Valorant action coming up soon. Riot’s First Strike event is right around the corner.