Fortnite camper gets wrecked by balloon in hilarious fail

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

A Fortnite camper who used a hot air balloon as their vantage point uploaded footage of themselves getting owned by the very same balloon.

Camping remains a problem in most online shooters, with players hiding in tough-to-spot locations for long periods of time just to ambush unaware passersby.

Of course, Fortnite players are no strangers to such techniques. Each new chapter and map boasts hiding spots that more or less serve as hunting grounds for campers.

On some occasions, though, these special locales turn against users, effectively turning hunters into the hunted.

Hot air balloon teaches Fortnite camper a lesson

Reddit bean_and_cheese recently shared a warning message, telling Fortnite players to “stay away from balloons.” The PSA comes with a 30-second video clip, which doesn’t exactly work in the Redditor’s favor.

Notably, the first half of the clip shows the users camping atop a balloon. While they’re trying to get into a good position to pick off unaware players, the storm closes in and forces the Redditor to move at a moment’s notice.

Said movement resulted in them falling inside the balloon and dying instantaneously – hence the warning.

Most people in the Reddit thread don’t think the original poster warrants consideration as the victim in this scenario. Some argue they “deserved that” for camping.

Meanwhile, others were quick to make jokes. “Got Ballooned,” one person wrote of the ballon sniper’s fate.

If the above does constitute a warning, it’s that balloon campers in Fortnite should probably avoid sharing their losses online.

Balloons were unvaulted with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 in September. It’s not yet clear how long they’ll stick around this time.