Fortnite $250k DreamHack November Open: final placements and results - Dexerto

 Fortnite $250k DreamHack November Open: final placements and results
Fortnite $250k DreamHack November Open: final placements and results

Published: 9/Nov/2020 2:37

by Brad Norton
DreamHack / Epic Games

The fifth monthly DreamHack Open Fortnite competition is upon us as a whopping $250,000 is on the line across Europe and North America. We’ve got you covered with everything there is to know about the latest tournament.

For the fifth month in a row, Fortnite players are being treated to another huge online competition. The DreamHack Open events boast some of the biggest prize pools around the globe and November’s iteration is no different.

$250,000 is divided across NA West, NA East, and Europe as talent from the three major regions fight for the top spots. All of the biggest names in the scene are lined up for the action as everyone from benjyfishy to MrSavage are dropping in.

It’s a lengthy process to make it into the finals but in the end, only six lobbies matter as Duos look to place in the money. Here’s everything there is to know about the DreamHack November Open.

European DreamHack Open final standings

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
Europe’s best Duos kicked off the Grand Finals on November 8.

European talent had their moment in the spotlight first up in the month of November. A whole week ahead of NA East and a fortnight ahead of NA West, Europe’s finest battled it out for $82,550 USD.

Many familiar named dropped into the Grand Finals, though a newly formed Duo closed out the win. German player ‘Vadeal’ and Switzerland’s own ‘Noahreyli’ took a commanding lead in the November event. Not only did they finish in first place, but they did so with an enormous 48 point gap over the second-best team.

The popular Duo of MrSavage and benjyfishy finished in third place as one of just three teams to put up over 300 points. The disparity even among teams in the top 10 was astounding. Below is a look at the top Duos across Europe in November.

Placement Players Points Prize
1st OVA Noahreyli & Wave Vadeal 352 $16,000
2nd Grizi BadSnipR & TT9 KURA 74 304 $8,000
3rd 100T MrSavage & NRG benjyfishy 303 $7,400
4th GXR teeq & Spectrum Setty 262 $6,700
5th GXR Milan & chapix 74 249 $6,100
6th Gamma Kami & OTW packo 239 $5,400
7th slide zeykoo  wk & Spectrum Kyzen 205 $5,000
8th Gamma Merjin & jaspaay 204 $4,600
9th Grizi Snayzy & R0babzr 197 $4,100

November DreamHack Open format

Fortnite DreamHack Open
DreamHack
A look at how the DreamHack Open unfolds each month.

While previous months focused on Solo competition, November is entirely focused on Duos. It all kicked off with two open qualifiers early in the month. From this stage, 500 Duos made their mark and punched their tickets for the next stage.

That number was soon dwindled down, however. Only 50 teams could advance through the Semis and into the Grand Finals. After three hours and a maximum of 10 lobbies, those 50 Duos were all locked in.

The Grand Final itself drops all 50 Duos into six consecutive lobbies. Bucking the ordinary point system, eliminations in this Open are worth five points each. Finishing in the top spot awards 55 points, while placements all the way down to the 25th spot still awards a little bonus.

League of Legends

LoL caster LS deactivates Twitter after T1 fans dox his grandmother

Published: 9/Nov/2020 1:21

by Marco Rizzo
LS Grandmotehr Harassment
Riot Games

LS T1

The uproar against the management of T1 LoL by Korean fans has continued to escalate, with LCK caster and analyst Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare forced to deactivate his account after continued harassment towards him and his grandmother. 

On a recent Twitch stream, Fnatic mid laner Tim ‘Nemesis’ Lipovšek revealed that the grandmother of the potential T1 coach has also been a target of harassment by fans of the legendary Korean organization.

“His grandmother has been harassed…and people want to do really bad things to him,” the Slovenian player said during his Nov. 8 broadcast.

The unfortunate events that have unraveled over the past week started in early November when T1 support Lee ‘Effort’ Sang-ho accidentally leaked Discord conversations that mentioned the addition of LS and ex-StarCraft II player Choi ‘Polt’ Seong Hun as heads of the coaching staff as part of the team’s restructuring.

Since then, LS and the T1 management have been under constant pressure from a large group of Korean fans to reverse their decision.

Personalities in the LoL esports scene like Christian “IWDominate” Rivera, Chris ‘PapaSmithy’ Smith, and Gabriël ‘Bwipo’ Rau have all commented on the severity of the situation.

“The doxxing/harassment of LS’s grandma is just sickening tbh, having to be on calls trying to plan out what to do if someone mails her something harmful or comes to her house to try and harm her in person is surreal,” IWDominate said. “How can video games make anyone do this…”

IWD tweet
Twitter: @IWDominateLoL
Streamer and ex-pro IWD expressed his thoughts on Twitter

PapaSmithy did not agree at all with the way the situation had evolved.

“Seeing this crusade against LS & a bold new direction in an LCK team’s coaching staff continue to gain traction has been very disappointing to me – Fans are welcome to be skeptical, but a witchhunt to stop it happening in this scenario is peak toxic fandom IMO,” he wrote.

Nick was forced to deactivate his account earlier this week due to the amount of toxicity received on his social media platform.

T1 fans have attacked this move for two main reasons: the first being Polt’s perceived inexperience when it comes to coaching and playing League of Legends as the ex-SC2 player has not been deeply involved with the scene for any significant amount of time.

The Korean team, formerly known as SKT T1 was an organization that made its name in multiple esports due to its success in multiple games, and fans feel like this change does not align with their standards.

Wolf, Faker and Bang
Lolesports flickr
Previously SKT was referenced as the GOAT League of Legends team due to being the only organization to win three Summoners Cups

The second point directly involves LS and his personality. Korean fans have referred to him as “controversial” due to his time coaching BBQ Oliviers and argument with SKT player Park ‘Untara’ Ui-jin.

Fans went so far as to hire a truck to travel the street of Seoul carrying messages against the organization’s management.

We are yet to see another response from the T1 management and whether their decision will ultimately be overturned in order to appease the fans.