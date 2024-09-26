Happy Birthday Fortnite! Sorry, I didn’t bring any gifts

It’s shocking that the battle royale we all thought was just a passing trend is now seven years old. That’s right – seven years of trying to figure out what cranking 90s is while I desperately hunt for loot llamas in Fortnite.

During its 2017 debut, Fortnite felt like the new kid on the block – fresh and exciting, with building mechanics that seemed to baffle anyone who wasn’t an esports prodigy.

Fast forward seven years, and it’s now a powerhouse that’s cemented its place in gaming history. Whether you’re hopping in to grab a victory royale or just catching the latest virtual concert (sorry, Eminem, I missed your gig), the game has become a multimedia platform.

The makeover: Unreal 5, Metaverse, Multimode, and a Disney acquisition

Epic Games

This evolution is nothing short of monumental – especially since upgrading to Unreal Engine 5 in December 2021. The switch brought an insane leap in graphics and performance, allowing Fortnite to look sharper, move smoother, and flex realistic physics to make jumping from a battle bus seem almost graceful.

Gone are the days of choppy waterfalls and stuttered gliders. Now, we’ve got breathtaking lighting, immersive physics, and the kind of polished gameplay that almost makes me forget I still can’t outbuild a 12-year-old.

I can’t say I was there for the entire ride. I only decided to join when Epic gave me the chance to play the way real tired adult millennials do – without building. In March 2022, came Zero Build, the perfect gift for us less dexterous folks who always found the building mechanic a little intimidating.

Then there are the collaborations – Fortnite’s bread and butter. We’ve seen everyone from Spider-Man to Lady Gaga show up on the island, turning the game into a pop culture carnival. It’s an unashamed celebration of everything entertainment, and no other game is blending universes like this.

Epic Games has been diligently working on its metaverse initiatives. Their partnership with LEGO to create a metaverse blocky survival is further proof that the game is no longer just about battle royales – it’s about creating a space where anyone can hop in and play, create, or hang out.

You had me – and lost me – at Lady Gaga

Epic Games

As much as I love seeing Fortnite grow, I’ve got some bones to pick – especially when it comes to my wallet. Ever since the great V-Bucks price hike of 2023, the cost of staying stylish on the battlefield has gone from “maybe I’ll buy it” to “no way, Epic.”

Every year, Fortnite adjusts its prices in several countries – like Denmark, Hungary, and Romania – to account for inflation. When Fortnite gets tired of keeping up with the local economy, it dollarizes the store for the country – as it did with Argentina and Turkey.

Besides regular “pricing alignments”, in July 2023, V-Bucks prices skyrocketed in the UK, Canada, and Mexico. In 2024, the price is bound to increase for another handful of countries just as Fortnite birthday celebrations end in October.

Epic Games hasn’t officially addressed the Item Shop price hikes, but it’s clear the prices have become noticeably wild, and it’s not just me.

We’re now expected to pay 3,600 V-Bucks for a Deadpool and Wolverine bundle, and Fortnite wants you to feel like you’re getting a bargain. The Item Shop makes it clear that these two skins, along with their pickaxes, back bling, and emotes, would regularly cost you 7500 V-bucks, so you’re saving 4000.

But are you really?

Epic Games

Back in January 2023, I snagged the entire Dragon Ball Z bundle for 2,700 V-Bucks, and that came with Goku AND Beerus, pickaxes, an emote, and a cool background.

In 2022, you could get the Iron Man Zero bundle, with two Iron Man skins, an emote, a backpack, a weapon style, a background, and even a pickaxe, for 2000 V-bucks. Fast forward to today, and Spider-Man Zero’s skin alone will set you back 1,500 V-Bucks. No backpack, no extra pickaxe. Just Spidey.

I can’t help but feel like I’ve been priced out. I’ve watched some of my favorite artists – Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and more – roll through the Item Shop, and I had to let them pass. Either they were locked behind an overpriced Fortnite Festival battle pass (which, by the way, costs almost 1000 V-bucks more than the regular Battle Royale one), or the skins felt so bland and off-brand that they barely even captured the artist’s vibe.

So, here we are. Fortnite has grown into a multi-dimensional giant, and I’m genuinely happy to see it thriving. Epic Games is a beast – they’ll drop Avatar, The Last Airbender characters into a Greek mythology-themed season, then sprinkle in some Star Wars for good measure. Needless to say, they’re expertly weaving giant collaborations and creating a platform where concerts, superhero showdowns, and Fall Guys beans coexist.

But man, it’s gotten expensive. The cosmetics – one of the game’s biggest draws – are locked behind a paywall that feels steeper with every season. And while I love hopping into a lobby and seeing someone break out the Bye Bye Bye emote, the FOMO is starting to feel a lot more like frustration.

Here’s to seven more years, Fortnite. I’m just not sure I’ll be bringing my credit card along for the ride.