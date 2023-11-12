Forgotten Fortnite mode reaches all-time high with Season OG

Fortnite’s original mode Save the World has had a resurgence since Season OG’s release and has achieved its highest player count ever with nearly 50,000 players at once.

Fortnite released its free-to-play multiplayer Battle Royale mode on September 26, 2017, where it soon took the world by storm.

However, the actual debut of the game was released on July 25, 2017, which instead was a single-player version called Save the World. It tasked players with battling against waves of zombie-like “husks” after a storm that spawned them had wiped out 98% of humanity.

Many OG players may remember its existence, but with the introduction of Battle Royale becoming one of the biggest games of all time, it soon lost any form of popularity in comparison.

Instead, it was left as a paid expansion to Fortnite. Over its history, it has never been close to the heights of its Battle Royale counterpart or even more favored later additions of Creative mode and competitive modes.

Now, with the Chapter 4 Season OG update it has surged to new heights to break its all-time player records since being on Discovery.

Fortnite Save the World hits highest player count ever

According to Fortnite.GG, Save the World has reached its highest peak all-time players at one time with 49,273 players.

It has seen a nearly 20,000-player increase from last month, which peaked at just 29,644 in October 2023. Player counts for the mode have stuck around this mark ever since it was added to the Discovery tab and the data could be tracked.

The huge influx in player count can attributed to the record-breaking success of Fortnite Season OG. After over 44 million people played Fortnite in just one day, it has led to new and returning players flooding into the single-player mode.

Aside from this, players have used the mode to rack up XP fast and gain Free V-Bucks by completing various levels and tasks within the game mode.

Despite fans having expected it to be made free-to-play for many years, in order for you to play Save the World for yourselves, you would have to purchase the Save the World pack in the Epic Games shop.